2022 Hyundai Venue SX(O) Variant Analysis: Should You Go For The Top-spec Variant?

Published On Jul 16, 2022 10:15 AM

The Venue SX(O) packs a few feel-good features and six airbags

The new Hyundai Venue’s top-spec SX(O) trim, albeit similar to the second-from-top SX, gets a few more convenience and safety features. More significantly, this is the top trim for the turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Let’s see if it’s worth stretching your budget:

Variant

1-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

SX(O) iMT/SX(O) DCT

Rs 11.92 lakh/Rs 12.57 lakh

SX(O) MT

Rs 12.32 lakh

Why Consider The Venue SX(O)?

Hyundai is offering the top-spec SX(O) with some feel-good add-ons such as an air purifier, remote engine start/stop, and a 4-way powered driver’s seat. The biggest upgrade comes in the form of side and curtain airbags, which are limited to this trim only. It is also the best option you can have with an automatic transmission.

Here’s what it offers:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Chrome outside door handles

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Ambient lighting

  • Remote engine start

  • 4-way powered driver’s seat

  • Air purifier

  • Drive modes (DCT only)

  • Paddle shifters (DCT only)

  • Blue Link connected car tech

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Side and curtain airbags

Other features

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Cornering lamps

  • LED taillights

  • Hotkeys on IRVM

  • Two-step reclining rear seats

  • 60:40 split rear seats

  • Rear armrest with cupholders

  • Cruise control

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Puddle lamps

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Alexa and Google voice assistant support

  • 4 speakers+2 tweeters

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • Burglar alarm

  • Reversing camera with guidelines

  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

What Could Have Been Better About The Venue SX(O)?

Although the Venue continues to be a well-loaded offering, now with refreshed styling and some new features, we feel Hyundai could have provided it with some more equipment like the Kia Sonet. It could have benefitted from upgrades such as ventilated front seats, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, and mainly, a diesel-auto combination.

Variant

Verdict

E

Skip for a lack of essential comforts

S

Consider it on a strict budget as it just about covers the basics

S+/S(O)

Consider for turbo-petrol or diesel engine options, but the premium for the petrol feels steep 

SX

Consider with petrol engine for the premium features, skip for diesel

SX(O)

Go for it only if you want a top-spec turbo-petrol or diesel variant, loaded with feel-good features and added safety



Rohit
