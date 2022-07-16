2022 Hyundai Venue SX(O) Variant Analysis: Should You Go For The Top-spec Variant?

Published On Jul 16, 2022 10:15 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

The Venue SX(O) packs a few feel-good features and six airbags

The new Hyundai Venue’s top-spec SX(O) trim, albeit similar to the second-from-top SX, gets a few more convenience and safety features. More significantly, this is the top trim for the turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. Let’s see if it’s worth stretching your budget:

Variant 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel SX(O) iMT/SX(O) DCT Rs 11.92 lakh/Rs 12.57 lakh – SX(O) MT – Rs 12.32 lakh

Why Consider The Venue SX(O)?

Hyundai is offering the top-spec SX(O) with some feel-good add-ons such as an air purifier, remote engine start/stop, and a 4-way powered driver’s seat. The biggest upgrade comes in the form of side and curtain airbags, which are limited to this trim only. It is also the best option you can have with an automatic transmission.

Here’s what it offers:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Chrome outside door handles Leatherette upholstery

Ambient lighting Remote engine start

4-way powered driver’s seat

Air purifier

Drive modes (DCT only)

Paddle shifters (DCT only) Blue Link connected car tech

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Side and curtain airbags Other features 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

Cornering lamps

LED taillights Hotkeys on IRVM

Two-step reclining rear seats

60:40 split rear seats

Rear armrest with cupholders Cruise control

Rear wiper and washer

Puddle lamps

Wireless phone charger

Height-adjustable driver’s seat Alexa and Google voice assistant support

4 speakers+2 tweeters

8-inch touchscreen system Burglar alarm

Reversing camera with guidelines

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

What Could Have Been Better About The Venue SX(O)?

Although the Venue continues to be a well-loaded offering, now with refreshed styling and some new features, we feel Hyundai could have provided it with some more equipment like the Kia Sonet. It could have benefitted from upgrades such as ventilated front seats, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, and mainly, a diesel-auto combination.

Variant Verdict E Skip for a lack of essential comforts S Consider it on a strict budget as it just about covers the basics S+/S(O) Consider for turbo-petrol or diesel engine options, but the premium for the petrol feels steep SX Consider with petrol engine for the premium features, skip for diesel SX(O) Go for it only if you want a top-spec turbo-petrol or diesel variant, loaded with feel-good features and added safety

Read More on : Hyundai Venue on road price