Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Teased. To Get A Plug-in Hybrid Variant

Published On Apr 24, 2020 01:40 PM By Rohit

While the SUV is expected to debut globally later this year, it isn’t likely to come to India anytime soon

The facelifted SUV will feature cosmetic changes to the exterior including new headlamps and a revised bumper.

Expected to get an updated infotainment system and revised upholstery.

Volkswagen will also be offering a PHEV variant on the facelifted Tiguan.

The pre-facelift Tiguan was discontinued in India recently.

Volkswagen recently discontinued the Tiguan SUV in India and for now, only its seven-seater version, the Tiguan Allspace , is on sale. Now, it has released a teaser image of the facelifted Tiguan and confirmed that it will be offered with a plug-in hybrid variant as well.

From the teaser image, we can clearly make out that the facelifted Tiguan will feature an updated front fascia. Changes on the front include a redesigned front grille, new headlamps, and revised air intakes. Volkswagen is also expected to make a couple of changes at the rear.

Even though the details of the interiors are unknown yet, Volkswagen has confirmed that the SUV will feature various changes. This could include an updated infotainment system and revised upholstery along with a few additional features.

(Pictured: Pre-facelift Volkswagen Tiguan)

Volkswagen is yet to reveal the powertrain options of the facelifted Tiguan. However, it has revealed that the SUV will get a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) variant. Internationally, the SUV is offered with two engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol unit and a 2.0-litre diesel motor. We expect the facelifted Tiguan to be powered by the same set of engines. In India, the pre-facelift Tiguan was offered only with a BS4 2.0-litre diesel engine (143PS/340Nm) that came mated to a 7-speed DSG.

While the carmaker is likely to debut the facelifted Tiguan in international markets later this year, we expect it to come to India in 2021. The recently launched 7-seater Tiguan Allspace is available in a single variant priced at Rs 33.12 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner. The facelifted SUV would sit below the 7-seater model.