2021 Tata Safari Enters Production; Spied In A New Blue Colour

Published On Jan 11, 2021 12:38 PM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

The new Safari, which will be a three-row SUV, is all set to debut this month

Tata Safari is based on the Harrier with slightly larger dimensions.

The SUV has been spied in a new blue shade that will be exclusive.

It is expected to be available with 6-seater and 7-seater options.

The flagship SUV will be unveiled on January 26.

The Safari will get a 2.0-litre diesel engine, paired with a manual and an automatic transmission.

Unofficial bookings are underway.

Tata recently announced that it is bringing back the Safari nameplate this month. Ahead of the launch, the SUV has been spied in a new blue colour. The spy shot comes from inside a factory, indicating that its series production has also commenced.

The Tata Gravitas was recently renamed to Safari, to be the flagship three-row SUV. We will see the SUV in a production-ready form at its unveiling on January 26. The upcoming SUV, technically, will be the third-generation of the Safari, after the second-gen Safari Storme.

It will be 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier to make extra room for the third row. It will also have a stepped-up roof for an airier third row. Most likely, it will be available in a 6-seater and a 7-seater option. If both the seating options are offered, the Safari and Harrier could cover a wider audience together.

The Safari will get some cosmetic upgrades to differentiate itself from the Harrier. That will include a stepped-up roof, a larger rear quarter glass, a new C-pillar and rear quarter design, and a flatter boot lid. Based on the official teaser, it will get a slightly different front grille with a tri-arrow pattern. The front bumper, headlamps, and the side profile look the same as the Harrier.

It will continue with the existing 2.0-litre diesel engine that is good for 170PS and 350Nm. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is also on the cards. The Safari is based on the OMEGA architecture, which is also compatible with electrification and AWD drivetrain. It won’t get an AWD at the time of launch but the carmaker could introduce it later in case of demand.

The cabin of the Safari will flaunt a light black and cream dual-tone theme. In comparison to the Harrier, it could get additional features such as front parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, and connected car technology. Other existing features carried from the Harrier will include an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment, a JBL audio system, semi-digital instrument cluster, bi-Xenon headlamps, six airbags, electrically adjustable driver seat, and a panoramic sunroof.

Currently, the Harrier retails from Rs 13.84 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Safari is expected to demand at least a lakh over it. It will rival the likes of the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.

