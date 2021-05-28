Published On May 28, 2021 02:27 PM By Dhruv for Skoda Octavia

It was previously set to arrive at the end of April 2021

Skoda had previously confirmed a June launch via Twitter.

New Octavia gets a sharper design.

Only a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will be on offer, mated to a 7-speed DSG.

Hyundai Elantra will be its direct rival.

Expected to be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2021 Skoda Octavia could be launched in the second week of June 2021, according to dealers of the company. Even the Director of Skoda India, Zac Hollis, had previously stated the premium sedan would be launched in June.

Dealers, however, are not yet accepting bookings for the Octavia. According to them, bookings will only begin once the sedan is launched in India. Meanwhile, Zac Hollis has himself confirmed that deliveries of the 2021 Octavia will begin immediately after launch. In fact, the cars reached dealerships even before the announcement of the lockdown.

Skoda has made a host of changes to the fourth-gen Octavia to differentiate it from the already discontinued previous-gen model in India. The front fascia and the rear of the car have been made sharper, it gets the new updated butterfly grille design, and sports sharper LED headlamps.

The new Octavia will also sport a rich feature-set, with a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster, a new 10-inch touchscreen, and a new two-spoke steering wheel being the highlight of the cabin. Under the bonnet, the Octavia will only come with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 190PS/320Nm and drives the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch transmission).

As far as pricing is concerned, we expect the new Octavia to retail between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (both ex-showroom). At this price point, it will go up against the Hyundai Elantra and while it may not directly rival the Jeep Compass, its overlapping price range means Compass buyers will also have the option of bringing home a sedan.

