2021 Range Rover Velar Launched In India, Starting At Rs 79.87 Lakh

Published On Jun 16, 2021 05:56 PM By Dhruv

Like earlier, the 2021 Velar is only available in one fully loaded trim

The price of the petrol variant has gone up by more than Rs 4.50 lakh.

Both petrol and diesel engines are 2.0-litre units, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, with AWD.

New features include a 360-degree camera, air suspension, a PM2.5 air filter, and a new infotainment screen.

It continues to rival the Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Porsche Macan, and BMW X5.

Land Rover has launched the 2021 Range Rover Velar in India. The SUV is only available in a single trim (R-Dynamic S), but with a new diesel engine option.

The petrol and diesel variants are priced at Rs 79.87 lakh and Rs 80.71 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).

For reference, the diesel engine had been discontinued earlier during the transition to BS6 emission norms.

Both the engines are 2.0-litre units. The turbo-petrol makes 250PS and 365Nm. The diesel, on the other hand, makes less power at 204PS but makes up for it with its 430Nm torque. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic that drives all four wheels.

Previously, the petrol-only Range Rover Velar retailed at Rs 75.28 lakh. For the Rs 4.59 lakh premium, Land Rover is now offering a 360-degree camera, electronic air suspension, cabin air ionisation with a PM2.5 filter, and a new Pivi Pro infotainment system.

This latest infotainment tech consists of two 10-inch touchscreens that sit one below the other in the centre console. While the upper screen is dedicated to infotainment, the lower one is designed for climate control. Moreover, these are AI-enabled and offer smartphone-connectivity features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new features aside, the Range Rover Velar retains goodies like the premium Meridian sound system, four-zone climate control, leather upholstery, digital instrument cluster, Head-up display, 14-way adjustable front seats (with memory function for the driver seat), and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The 2021 Range Rover Velar continues to rival the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Macan, and BMW X5.