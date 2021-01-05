2021 Mahindra XUV500 To Get Panoramic Sunroof Like MG Hector, Tata Harrier And Jeep Compass

Published On Jan 05, 2021 03:33 PM By Akshit for Mahindra XUV500 2020

The next-gen XUV500 will also feature level 1 autonomous tech for the first time, making it the most affordable car to do so

Mahindra is set to launch the next-gen XUV500 soon.

Recent spy shots have revealed a panoramic sunroof.

The XUV500 will get a Mercedes-like twin-screen floating display.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Following the launch of the second-gen Thar, Mahindra is now gearing up to launch the second-gen 2021 XUV500. It has been spotted on numerous occasions, but always under heavy camouflage that revealed very little about its design. While these sightings did not reveal a lot of the specifics, the change in dimensions and certain features is quite noticeable.

This time around, the spy shots have revealed that the second-gen XUV500 will get a panoramic sunroof, also seen in other rival SUVs like the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier, for the first time. In addition to this, the second-gen XUV500 will get redesigned headlamps and funky C-shaped DRLs. It will also get Mahindra’s signature grille, new alloy wheels, and wraparound LED tail lights at the rear.

Inside, the SUV will feature a Mercedes-Benz-inspired twin-screen floating display with a swivel wheel. The display houses the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. The next-gen XUV500 is also expected to feature level 1 autonomous technology like in the MG Gloster. This means it will get features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Under the hood, the new XUV500 will be powered by Mahindra’s new 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, which first debuted in the second-gen Thar. However, in the XUV500 these engines are expected to put out a power figure of 190PS. In addition to manual and automatic transmission options, expect Mahindra to offer an all-wheel drivetrain with the XUV500 as well.

Mahindra will launch the next-generation XUV500 soon at a price starting from an estimated Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). This would make it the most affordable car to offer level 1 autonomous technology in India. On its launch, the SUV will take on the likes of the MG Hector /Hector Plus, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and the Tata Harrier. Its launch will be followed by the next-gen Scorpio this year.

Image Source

Read More on : XUV500 diesel