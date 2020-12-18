2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unofficial Bookings Open Ahead Of Expected Launch In January

Modified On Dec 18, 2020 05:57 PM By Tarun for Jeep Compass 2020

It will get cosmetic upgrades on the outside, a redesigned interior as well as a few new features

Jeep Compass Facelift is expected to launch in the third week of January.

Unofficial pre-launch bookings have commenced across most dealerships in the country.

It will get a revised exterior, revamped interior styling, and a few new features.

It is likely to continue with its 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Several dealerships across the country have started accepting unofficial bookings for the facelifted Jeep Compass for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The facelift debuted at the Guangzhou Auto Show in November 2020 and is expected to be launched in the second half of January 2021.

The updated version will flaunt sleeker LED headlamps, new LED DRLs, a redesigned front bumper, new honeycomb-mesh slatted grille, bigger air dam, and new fog lamp housing. The size of the alloy wheels will likely remain the same, at 18-inches, but with a new design. At the back, the tail lamps have been revamped. Even the Compass Trailhawk variants will get a facelift with different changes from the regular Compass.

The cabin has been completely redesigned with a fresh dashboard design. The dashboard now looks neater and more layered with the addition of a digital speedo and a new steering wheel. The dual-tone tank finish on the centre console looks quite upmarket. As for the China-spec Compass, it gets various features including a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system running on FCA’s latest Uconnect 5 system, connected car technology, 360-degree camera, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and wireless charging support. Most of these features are expected to be added to the facelifted India-spec Compass.

Powertrain options are likely to remain the same as earlier: a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. The diesel engine puts out 170PS and 350Nm, with the options of a 6-speed manual transmission and a 9-speed torque converter automatic. The petrol motor produces 163PS and 250Nm, with the option of a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed DCT.

The Compass is currently priced from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 27.60 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). It goes against the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and Mahindra XUV500 in terms of pricing.

Introduced here back in 2017, the Jeep Compass saw immense popularity in its initial months because it made the iconic Jeep brand name more accessible with a considerably affordable price tag. Since then, the Compass has not received any major update. This facelift will actually be the first update to the SUV.

