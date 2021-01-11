2021 Jeep Compass Facelift To Be Launched On February 4

Modified On Jan 11, 2021 03:54 PM By Tarun for Jeep Compass 2020

Pre-bookings are underway for a token of Rs 50,000

Jeep is set to launch the Compass facelift on February 4.

The facelift will get two new colour options: Galaxy Blue and Techno Metallic Green.

Dealership sources suggest the introduction of a range-topping ‘S’ variant.

The exterior gets subtle changes but the interior sees a complete makeover.

New features include a 360-degree parking camera, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, and a digital instrument cluster.

Jeep is finally going to reveal the prices of the Compass facelift on February 4. Most details of the facelift were revealed during the unveiling itself. Pre-bookings for the SUV have commenced online as well at dealerships for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

As per the latest updates, the Compass facelift will be available in these colour options: Techno Metallic Green, Galaxy Blue, Exotica Red, Bright White, Minimal Grey and Mangesio Grey, of which the first two are new additions to the list.

Dealership sources suggest the Compass facelift will come in a new ‘S’ variant. It will be the new range-topping variant of the existing Sport, Longitude Option and Limited Option trims. More details on the variants will be available towards the launch date.

The facelifted Compass sees subtle exterior changes in the form of a new glossy black grille, redesigned and sleeker LED headlamps, new LED DRLs, and a more muscular front bumper with LED fog lamps. The rear and side profile remains completely unchanged.

The interior, however, gets a major overhaul with a completely new look. It comes with a new dashboard theme with gloss-black inserts, along with a new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, new toggle controls, and a new steering wheel as well. The infotainment gets FCA’s latest Uconnect 5 system with connected car technology. Other new features include powered and ventilated front seats, a fully digital instrument panel, wireless charging pad, powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera, wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Safety is covered by six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill assist, electronic stability control, and roll-over mitigation.

The Jeep Compass facelift gets the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engine as earlier. The turbo motor puts out 163PS and 250Nm, while the diesel engine produces 170PS and 350Nm. A 6-speed manual remains standard for both the engines. The petrol engine is offered with a 7-speed DCT and the diesel with a 9-speed torque converter automatic. The AWD continues to be on offer with the diesel engine.

The Compass currently retails from Rs 16.5 lakh to Rs 27.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the facelift to demand a premium over the current prices. The Compass facelift will continue to compete with the Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier, and Hyundai Tucson.

