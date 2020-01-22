2020 Tata Harrier Teased With Panoramic Sunroof, Larger Wheels

Published On Jan 22, 2020 04:55 PM By Sonny for Tata Harrier

It is likely to be launched with a BS6 diesel engine at Auto Expo 2020

Tata teased the 2020 Harrier at the sidelines of the Altroz’ launch event today.

The 2020 Harrier will get a panoramic sunroof and bigger alloy wheels.

The BS6 Harrier will get a new automatic option with its 2.0-litre diesel engine.

It is expected to be launched at Auto Expo 2020 alongside the Gravitas.

The Tata Harrier recently celebrated its first anniversary and is already ready for some top-spec updates. Tata teased the 2020 Harrier at the launch of the Altroz premium hatchback and the facelifted versions of the Nexon, Tigor and Tiago.

The 2020 Harrier will get a new red exterior colour option with a black roof. More importantly, Tata will be adding a panoramic sunroof and larger alloy wheels, probably 18-inchers as compared to the 17-inch alloys currently offered in the top-spec variant. The Harrier was launched without any sunroof option but it became available as an accessory later on. However, the panoramic sunroof is a more appropriate design for the Harrier’s size and it also closes the gap to one of its key rivals - the MG Hector.

Tata will continue to offer the Harrier with the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine. However, the 2020 SUV will get updates to meet upcoming BS6 emission norms. Tata will even offer the 2020 Harrier with an automatic gearbox for the first time. These two updates could potentially make the Harrier a lot more expensive with a new top-spec variant for the added features, likely to be called the XZ plus.

Currently, the Harrier is priced between Rs 13.43 lakh and Rs 17.3 lakh, after the recent price hike. It will continue to rival the likes of the MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Mahindra XUV500. Tata is likely to launch the updated Harrier at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 alongside the Gravitas 7-seater SUV.

