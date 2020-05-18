2020 Nissan Kicks Launched, Entry Variants Cheaper By Up To Rs 95,000

Published On May 18, 2020 04:47 PM By Dhruv.A for Nissan Kicks

It gets an automatic option in the form of a 7-step CVT for the first time

Prices range from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Petrol engine options are a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit and new 1.3-litre turbo.

The 1.5-litre diesel has been discontinued.

Features remain unchanged, so you get four airbags, 360-degree parking camera, and 8-inch touchscreen among others.

Nissan has launched the BS6-compliant Kicks with two petrol engine options at a starting price of Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Let’s take a look at the variants and the pricing details.

1.5-litre Nissan Kicks BS6 Nissan Kicks BS4 Difference XL Rs 9.50 lakh Rs 9.55 lakh Rs 5,000 (BS6 is cheaper) XV Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.95 lakh Rs 95,000 (BS6 is cheaper)

The new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine is a spiritual successor to the 1.5-litre diesel engine that has been discarded in the BS6 era. Hence, the prices of the two are quite similar. Let’s take a look.

1.3-litre Nissan Kicks BS6 Nissan Kicks BS4 Diesel Difference XV Rs 11.85 lakh XV CVT Rs 13.45 lakh XV Premium Rs 12.65 lakh Rs 12.51 lakh Rs 14,000 (BS6 is expensive) XV Premium (O) Rs 13.70 lakh Rs 13.52 lakh Rs 18,000 (BS6 is expensive) XV Premium Dual Tone Rs 13.90 lakh Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 21,000 (BS6 is expensive) XV Premium CVT Rs 14.15 lakh

The existing 1.5-litre petrol engine remains unchanged, albeit for the BS6 upgrades. However, the big step up is the 1.3-litre turbo unit that belts out 156PS/254Nm, making it more powerful than not just the diesel that it replaces but also the entire competition (Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta). It can be paired with either a manual gearbox or a 7-step CVT automatic.

There are no features upgrades so the 2020 Nissan Kicks continues to come with four airbags, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, electronic stability control, traction control, and 360-degree parking camera for safety. It also features an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, and push-button start/stop.

Nissan is offering a 2-year/50,000km standard warranty on the 2020 Kicks which can be extended to 5-year/1 lakh km. A free 2-year roadside assistance package is also part of the mix with a variety of prepaid servicing options on offer. The Nissan Kicks rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and Maruti S-Cross.

