Modified On Feb 24, 2020 06:55 PM By Sonny for Maruti Vitara Brezza

The facelifted Vitara Brezza has a lot of closely priced competitors, but let’s see how the new BS6 petrol version fares

After showcasing the facelifted Vitara Brezza , which is now powered by a BS6 petrol engine, at Auto Expo 2020, Maruti Suzuki has now launched the SUV with prices starting from Rs 7.34 lakh up to Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi.) It is now powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 105PS and 138Nm. The standard SUV is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox while opting for the 4-speed automatic adds a mild-hybrid system for improved efficiency. The facelifted Brezza also gets minor cosmetic updates as it renews its rivalry with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and the upcoming Kia Sonet .

Given that the updated Vitara Brezza is a petrol-only offering, let’s take a look at how its prices compare against petrol variants of its closest rivals (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi):

Prices (Manual) Brezza (BS6) Venue (BS4) Nexon (BS6) XUV300 (BS6) EcoSport (BS6) - 1.2 E - Rs 6.55 lakh XE - Rs 6.95 lakh - - Lxi - Rs 7.34 lakh 1.2 S - Rs 7.25 lakh XM - Rs 7.70 lakh - - Vxi - Rs 8.35 lakh S - Rs 8.26 lakh W4 - Rs 8.30 lakh Ambiente - Rs 8.04 lakh - - XZ - Rs 8.70 lakh - Trend - Rs 8.84 lakh Zxi - Rs 9.10 lakh - - W6 - Rs 9.15 lakh - Zxi+ - Rs 9.75 lakh SX/ SX Dual tone - Rs 9.59 lakh/ Rs 9.74 lakh XZ+/ XZ+ Dual tone - Rs 9.50 lakh/ Rs 9.70 lakh - Titanium - Rs 9.63 lakh - SX(O) - Rs 10.65 lakh XZ+(O)/ XZ+(O) Dual tone - Rs 10.40 lakh/ Rs 10.60 lakh W8 - Rs 10.60 lakh Titanium+/ Thunder - Rs 10.53 lakh/ Rs 10.60 lakh - - - - S - Rs 11.08 lakh - - - W8(O)/ W8(O) Dual Tone - Rs 11.84 lakh/ Rs 11.99 lakh -

Prices (Automatic) Brezza (BS6) Venue (BS4) Nexon (BS6) EcoSport (BS6) - - XMA - Rs 8.30 lakh - Vxi AT - Rs 9.75 lakh S DCT - Rs 9.40 lakh - - Zxi AT - Rs 10.50 lakh - XZA+/ XZA+ Dual tone - Rs 10.10 lakh/ Rs 10.30 lakh - Zxi+ AT/ Zxi+ AT Dual Tone - Rs 11.15 lakh/ Rs 11.40 lakh SX+ DCT - Rs 11.15 lakh XZA+(O)/ XZA+(O) Dual Tone - Rs 11 lakh/ Rs 11.20 lakh Titanium+ AT - Rs 11.43 lakh

All prices listed above are for the updated BS6 models, except for the Hyundai Venue . The BS6 Venue price will be launched soon and Hyundai is expected to charge a premium of around Rs 20,000 for the petrol variants.

At the current prices, the BS4 Venue with its 1.2-litre engine is the most affordable sub-4m SUV followed by the facelifted BS6 Nexon .

The Mahindra XUV300 is the only model here that doesn’t offer a petrol-automatic option but it is still the priciest one in its fully loaded variant.

Tata offers the most affordable petrol-automatic option with the Nexon XMA.

The top-spec Nexon petrol-automatic variant is more affordable than the top-spec variants of its rivals.

Only the Hyundai Venue offers a DCT (dual-clutch) automatic option with its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine while the Brezza and EcoSport get a conventional torque converter. The Nexon uses an AMT.

The EcoSport’s 1.5-litre engine is the most powerful one here making 122PS, just 2PS more than the Venue and the Nexon. Mahindra’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit is the torquiest with 200Nm on offer. Mahindra will soon introduce a 130PS petrol engine with the XUV300 Sportz .

Based on the ARAI-certified mileage figures of these petrol-auto SUVs, the new Brezza is the most efficient , delivering 18.76kmpl.

