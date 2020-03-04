Maruti Vitara Brezza: Old vs New

Modified On Mar 04, 2020 11:07 AM By Rohit for Maruti Vitara Brezza

The facelifted Vitara Brezza has the same dimensions as its outgoing version

Maruti first launched its sub-4m SUV, the Vitara Brezza , in 2016 and has recently given it a major facelift. The homegrown carmaker showcased the facelifted SUV at Auto Expo 2020, followed by the launch later in February. Since the facelifted Vitara Brezza features just a handful of changes, it can be tough to tell them apart from the pre-facelift model. Let’s take a closer look in pictures to get a better idea:

Exterior

A large chunk of the changes that come with the facelifted Vitara Brezza lies at the front. The first thing that catches your attention is the extra shiny chrome bar in place of the grille. Maruti has also tweaked the front bumper and it now comes with a faux skid plate. It also gets dual-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs that double up as turn indicators and LED fog lamps as seen on the XL6.

When seen from the side, the SUV looks almost identical to its pre-facelift model except for the newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels. Maruti is offering the facelifted Vitara Brezza in three new dual-tone colour options (Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof, Metallic Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, and Torque Blue with Midnight Black roof) and two new monotone shades: Metallic Sizzling Red and Torque Blue.

The changes at the rear are quite minimal. To begin with, Maruti is offering LED tail lamps (only for the brake lights) on the facelifted Vitara Brezza. Apart from this, the only other change at the rear is the revised bumper and faux skid plate.

Interior

The cabin is quite similar to the pre-facelift version. Maruti is offering an all-black layout like before although with new fabric upholstery. The carmaker has also updated the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with its latest SmartPlay Studio system, which was first seen on the WagonR . Even though it gets connected features, it misses out on an eSIM, which is provided in its rivals.

Engine

The biggest change that has come with the facelift is the introduction of a petrol motor. Until now, the Vitara Brezza was a diesel-only offering but as Maruti has decided to stop selling diesel-powered cars in the BS6 era, it has swapped the BS4-compliant 1.3-litre diesel unit with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 105PS of power and 138Nm of torque. It is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque converter as seen in the Ertiga .

Price

Maruti’s sub-4m SUV is available in a total of four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. It is priced in the range of Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Here’s a table that shows the revised price list:

Vitara Brezza Old (Diesel) New (Petrol) Variant MT AMT MT AT L Rs 7.72 lakh - Rs 7.34 lakh - V Rs 8.38 lakh Rs 8.88 lakh Rs 8.35 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh Z Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 10.50 lakh Z+ Rs 9.94 lakh Rs 10.44 lakh Rs 9.75 lakh Rs 11.15 lakh Z+ Dual Tone Rs 10.08 lakh Rs 10.66 lakh Rs 9.98 lakh Rs 11.40 lakh

