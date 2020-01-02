2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted With Wrangler-like Removable Roof

Published On Jan 02, 2020 03:02 PM By Dhruv.A for Mahindra Thar 2020

A new video gives us a glimpse of the 2020 Thar’s off-road capability

The new Mahindra Thar is likely to get partially removable roof panels.

It will also receive roof-mounted speakers like the Jeep Wrangler.

The placement of the power window switches suggests it could get removable doors as well.

The 2020 Thar will also get cruise control and a touchscreen infotainment unit.

It’s likely to be offered with BS6-compliant 2.2-litre petrol and diesel engines.

The latest pictures of the 2020 Mahindra Thar undergoing testing suggest that the rugged SUV is well on its way to make its debut at Auto Expo 2020. While we have seen quite a few production-ready test mules on the road, the latest images not only reveal the extent of updates it will receive over the previous-gen Thar but also similarities with the iconic Jeep Wrangler.

The second-gen Mahindra Thar is likely to get partially removable front roof panels along with a roof-mounted speaker assembly. While it can’t be confirmed from the images, the front doors of the new Thar may also be removable since the power window switches are now mounted on the central console. The Thar could also get a washable interior like the more expensive Jeep. These features could help the 2020 Thar become a more capable off-roader than its predecessor as one would no longer have to worry about dirtying the cabin by fording through muck and streams. Like the Wrangler, you could just take the top and doors off and hose down the cabin!

Apart from that, Mahindra has future-proofed the Thar with a new touchscreen infotainment unit, a MID unit that seems to have been derived from the Marazzo and a multi-function steering wheel that gets cruise control along with audio function. Other upgrades on offer include a new key fob, disc brakes on all corners, full-size spare wheel and multiple airbags, among others.

(Pictured: Jeep Wrangler)

The Mahindra Thar is expected to get a 2.2-litre petrol engine with the choice of a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission. Diesel variants could be powered by the new BS6-compliant 2.2-litre motor that could also find a place under the next-gen Scorpio. Expect the new Thar to retain the current SUV’s BorgWarner 4x4 drivetrain and mechanical locking differential.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar, with its gamut of upgrades, is likely to command a substantial premium over the outgoing model which is priced between Rs 9.59 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Source

Read More on : Mahindra Thar diesel