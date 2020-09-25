2020 Kia Sonet HTX Plus: Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Published On Sep 25, 2020 06:33 PM By Dhruv for Kia Sonet

Is it really a good idea to go for the HTX+ variant with top-of-the-line GTX+ being the next variant on offer?

The HTX+ variant brings a ton of new stuff to the Sonet’s lineup but despite that, it doesn’t seem so appealing. Your powertrain options are once again limited and with the top-of-the-line GTX+ variant so close, you could be torn between the two variants. But first, check out the price of the HTX+ variant and your engine options in the table below:

Powertrain 1.0-litre turbo-petrol/ iMT 1.5-litre diesel/ manual Max Power 120PS 100PS Peak Torque 172Nm 240Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT 6-speed MT Price (HTX) Rs 11.65 lakh* Rs 11.65 lakh* Difference from HTX Rs 1.66 lakh Rs 1.66 lakh

* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.

Now let’s take a look at what the HTX+ variant of the Sonet offers in terms of features:

Summary: Go for it if your budget is strictly centred around this price point, otherwise go for GTX+ which offers a much better safety package.

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Audio Highlight Features 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with silver wheel caps Leatherette seats and LED sound mood lights Tyre pressure monitoring system, rear wiper and wash and ventilated front seats 10.25-inch touchscreen, UVO connected car technology with OTA map updates and BOSE seven-speaker sound system, Others Leatherette wrapped door trims Air purifier with virus protection and 4.2-inch colour MID Smartwatch connectivity and AI voice recognition Features carried over from the ‘HTX’ variant Projector fog lamps, front and rear silver skid plate, shark fin antenna, LED turn signals on ORVMs, LED headlamps, LED DRLs with indicators, LED tail lamps, chrome on outside door handles and silver garnish on doors, roof rails and chrome on radiator grille. Leatherette wrapped gear knob (for all), Electric sunroof, beige and balck interior, silver stitching on seats and leatherette wrapped steering wheel with ‘Sonet’ logo Auto headlamps, auto climate control, electrically foldable ORVMs and reversing camera with guidelines (can be activated while moving forward also), cruise control, remote engine start from smart key, rear seat armrest and rear adjustable headrestsDriver auto up/down window with anti-pinch, rear defogger, rear parcel tray and Multi-drive modes (7-speed DCT) Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Features missed compared to the next ‘GTX+’ variant Red accents on front grille, bumper, side skirts, alloy wheel hub, brake calipers, revised air dam and blacked-out skid plate All-black interior upholstery with insignia on front seats, steering wheel and metal finish on pedals Wireless phone charging

Verdict

The HTX+ variant of the Sonet offers new features such as alloy wheels, leatherette seats, mood lighting, a tyre pressure monitoring system and ventilated seats. These are all good but what about safety features like multiple airbags? This variant doesn’t add anything to the Sonet in terms of safety features. So if your budget is too tight to meet the GTX+ variant, go for the HTX+. However, if you can afford to spend that extra money, we suggest you skip it for the top-of-the-line GTX+ variant.

