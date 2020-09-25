2020 Kia Sonet HTX - Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Published On Sep 25, 2020 02:51 PM By Dhruv for Kia Sonet

Looking to take home the Sonet with a petrol-iMT or diesel-manual combo? If yes, the HTX variant is your best bet

One of the odd things about the Sonet ’s HTX variant is that it is based on the HTK variant and not on the better equipped HTK+. The HTX variant does offer more than the HTK+, but it fails to deliver on one front - powertrain options. The higher-spec HTX variant can only be had with the 1.0-ilitre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine with the 6-speed MT. Take a look at their prices in the table below:

Powertrain 1.0-litre turbo-petrol/ iMT 1.5-litre diesel/ manual Max Power 120PS 100PS Peak Torque 172Nm 240Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT 6-speed MT Price (HTX) Rs 9.99 lakh* Rs 9.99 lakh* Difference from HTK NA Rs 1 lakh Difference from HTK+ Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000

* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.

Now let’s take a look at what the HTX variant of the Sonet offers in terms of features:

Summary: Good option for those looking to buy a manual or iMT and have a good mix of features as well.

Exterior Interior Safety Comfort and Convenience Audio Highlight Features Projector fog lamps, LED turn signals on ORVMs, LED headlamps, LED DRLs with indicators, LED tail lamps, Leatherette wrapped gear knob (for all), Electric sunroof and beige and balck interior theme ISOFIX child seat mounting points. Auto headlamps, auto climate control, electrically foldable ORVMs and reversing camera with guidelines (can be activated while moving forward also), cruise control, remote engine start from smart key, rear seat armrest and rear adjustable headrests 8.0-inch touchscreen with ARKAMYS sound tuning, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Others Front and rear silver skid plate, chrome on outside door handles and silver garnish on doors, roof rails, shark fin antenna and chrome on radiator grille Silver stitching on seats and leatherette wrapped steering wheel with ‘Sonet’ logo Driver auto up/down window with anti-pinch, rear defogger, rear parcel tray and Multi-drive modes (7-speed DCT) Wireless phone projection (only with 8-inch touchscreen) and two tweeters Features carried over from the ‘HTK’ variant 16-inch steel wheel with metallic silver finish Semi-leatherette seats Height adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, follow-me-home headlamps, rear power windows and sunglass holder Steering-mounted audio controls and four speakers Features missed compared to the next ‘HTX+’ variant 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with silver wheel caps Leatherette seats and LED sound mood lights Tyre pressure monitoring system, rear wiper and wash, ventilated front seats, air purifier with virus protection and 4.2-inch colour MID 10.25-inch touchscreen, UVO connected car technology with OTA map updates, BOSE seven-speaker sound system, smartwatch connectivity and AI voice recognition

Verdict

Choosing the HTX variant of the Sonet limits the number of powertrain options. You lose the option of choosing the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and there are no traditional automatic gearboxes on offer as well. But if you are looking for a two-pedal setup in the HTX variant, the iMT gearbox with the turbo-petrol engine is definitely a good idea.

In terms of features, the iMT packs in everything that the HTK+ does apart from certain safety features that can only be had in an automatic. Something that the HTX gets over the HTK and the HTK+ is the LED treatment for the exterior. The headlamps and tail lamps use LED lighting, although the absence of alloy wheels at this stage does raise a few unwanted questions. However, the all important sunroof can be had in the Sonet from this variant onwards. So if you are looking to get aftermarket alloy wheels for your Sonet, and want most of what the SUV has to offer, then the HTX variant seems like a good buy.

If you want to check out our analysis of the previous HTK+ variant, you can do so here .

Read More on : Kia Sonet on road price