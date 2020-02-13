2020 Hyundai Elite i20 Spied Again Ahead Of Global Debut In March

Published On Feb 13, 2020 11:50 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Elite i20 2020

It will make its world premiere at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March and is expected to launch in India by August

The third-gen Elite i20 was recently teased in official sketches.

It will look nothing like the outgoing model.

A sunroof and digital instrument cluster will be added to the mix this time around.

The premium hatch will get BS6 petrol and diesel engines

The third-gen Elite i20 is about to break cover soon but before that happens, we have spotted it again on our roads. We recently saw its official sketches which revealed that it will be much sharper and meaner looking than its current iteration.

The latest spy shots reveal new details about the India-spec model. While the Euro-spec model, which was teased in the sketches, has full LED headlamps (multi-reflector type), the India-spec model seems to only come with halogen projector headlamps. Apart from this, the test mule is also seen featuring LED tail lamps. Expect new features such as a sunroof , a shark fin antenna, digital instrument cluster and BlueLink connected car tech to be added to the mix.

Hyundai will offer the India-spec hatchback with three BS6 engine options: two petrol and a diesel. While the 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/114Nm) from the Grand i10 Nios will make its way here, its diesel engine will be a detuned version of the Seltos’ 1.5-litre unit. The Venue’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine will also be on offer that is likely to put out 120PS and 173Nm. Hyundai offers this engine with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) gearbox, while the Seltos’ diesel unit comes mated to either a 6-speed MT or AT.

The third-gen Elite i20 is expected to be launched in India by mid-2020 and will continue to rival the Maruti Baleno /Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and the recently launched Tata Altroz . When launched, we expect it to command a slight premium over the outgoing second-gen model.

