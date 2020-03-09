2020 Hyundai Creta SX Petrol Manual: In Pics

Modified On Mar 09, 2020 05:08 PM By Dhruv.A for Hyundai Creta 2020

Let’s take a detailed look at the new Creta’s second from top variant for a change

The 2020 Hyundai Creta has been making headlines for a lot of reasons. It boasts similar powertrains as the Kia Seltos but will be carrying better equipment depending on the variant. However, these superior features are limited to the top-of-the-line SX(O) variant, which is usually out of reach for most buyers. So what will you get if you buy the second from top variant? We check out the SX variant equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol MT for answers?

Exterior

The new Creta has steered clear of its boxy roots and moved on to a more curvier design language. Up front, it gets a massive trapezoidal cascading grille flanked by split tri-beam LED headlamps with fang-shaped DRLs. The interesting bit here is the rectangular insert connecting the DRLs.

The fog lamp is a halogen multi-reflector unit here unlike projector ones in Verna and Nios duo.

Where the last Creta was boxy, this one sports curves on the fenders and the rear quarter panel. This variant gets chrome door handles, an auto-folding ORVM with integrated turn indicators as well as contrast finished sash that runs above the window line and widens as it reaches the rear quarter panel.

The SX variant receives 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 215/60 tyres.

The Creta’s added bulk is quite evident at the rear where a black strip connects both the tail lamps and lends it a premium look. The LED tail lamps follow the same split setup as the headlamps.

Interior & Features

The SX variant features a dual-tone black and beige colour scheme with some brushed aluminium accents.

It gets a sporty flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel with aluminium inserts and controls for audio and voice command function.

This variant is also equipped with cruise control function.

The instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit with analogue speedometer, tachometer, fuel- and temperature gauge.

The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system has a landscape orientation which should make it easier to use on the move.

Below the touchscreen are climate control buttons with rotary dials.

The central console also gets a 12V socket with USB and USB fast charging function. However, the more important point is the wireless charger which might be a tight fit for phones larger than 6.5-inches.

The gear lever console has silver surrounds and a switch for driver rearview monitor which can be engaged while driving the car in forward motion.

A fixed armest with storage and cup holders add to the convenience as well.

Buyers of the SX variant will also get traction control and push-button start/stop button.

One-touch auto down function is limited to the driver’s power window.

Decent stowage space for water bottles and knick-knacks in the doors.

One of the main highlights, of course, is the panoramic sunroof which lends it an increased sense of space and airiness.

The new Creta features an advanced version of BlueLink connected car tech and gets buttons for RSA and SOS on the internal rearview mirror.

Rear passengers get dedicated AC vents with a charging port to stay online on the move.

For added comfort, the rear row seats feature neck cushions and a two-step reclining function for the backrest.

There’s a single blue colour ambient lighting on offer as well.

The 1.5-litre unit engine in the picture churns out 115PS and 144Nm and is coupled to a 6-speed MT.

Some features that the SX variant misses out in comparison with the SX(O) include ventilated seats, air purifier, 7-inch instrument cluster, and a Bose sound system, among others.

(Pictured: Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol)

The SX Petrol MT, which is likely to retail at around Rs 12.50 lakh according to our price forecast. And the features we see here are expected to make this a popular pick for Creta buyers on a budget. As for the rest of the range, expect to shell anywhere between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SUV which is set to be launched on 17 March 2020.

