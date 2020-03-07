2020 Hyundai Creta Colour Options Revealed: Five New Shades!

Published On Mar 07, 2020 02:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2020

The second-gen Creta will be offered in a total of ten colour options

Shades like Phantom Black, Polar White, and Typhoon Silver have been carried forward from the outgoing model.

Hyundai will offer five new colour shades: Galaxy Blue, Red Mulberry, Titan Grey and turbo-petrol exclusive Deep Forest.

Dual-tone options like the Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Lava Orange with Phantom Black roof are exclusive to the turbo-petrol variants.

It will be launched on March 17, 2020.

Hyundai is expected to price it in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the second-gen Creta on March 17 in India and has already opened bookings for the new SUV. We already know the new Creta’s engine options as well as the variant lineup. Now we have with us the details about the colour palate of the second-gen Creta. If you are planning to buy one, here are the ten colour options that will be on offer:

Polar White

Typhoon Silver

Phantom Black

Lava Orange (new)

Titan Grey (new)

Deep Forest (new, only with turbo-petrol)

Galaxy Blue (new)

Red Mulberry (new)

Along with these, Hyundai will also offer the new Creta in dual-tone colour schemes. The Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Lava Orange with Phantom Black roof are available only in the turbo variants of the second-gen Creta. Hyundai will offer the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine only in the SX and SX(O) variants of the SUV.

Speaking of variants, Hyundai will offer the new Creta in a total of five: E, EX, S, SX, and SX(O). The second-gen Creta will get three BS6-compliant engines: a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. As far as transmission options are concerned, Hyundai will offer the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with a 6-speed manual as standard. While the 1.5-litre petrol unit will also get a CVT gearbox, the diesel motor will be offered with an optional 6-speed torque converter as well.

The second-gen Creta will be a feature-loaded offering. It will get a few segment-first features such as paddle shifters, remote start for manual variants ( connected car tech ), and a panoramic sunroof. Other features that will be offered are a Bose sound system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, voice commands, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

We expect Hyundai to price the new Creta between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh. It will rekindle its rivalry with the Kia Seltos , Renault Duster and Captur, Nissan Kicks, and some variants of the MG Hector and Tata Harrier. So which colour do you think will suit the new Creta the best? Let us know in the comments below.

