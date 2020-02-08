2020 Hyundai Creta Old vs New: Major Differences

Modified On Feb 08, 2020 04:48 PM By Saransh for Hyundai Creta 2020

The new Creta is not only bigger but also looks completely different from the model it replaces

Hyundai unveiled the second-gen Creta at Auto Expo 2020. It features a completely new design along with additional features and a set of new engine options. Hyundai is all set to launch the second-gen Creta in March 2020. So, let’s find out how it differs from the model it replaces.

Engine options: Although Hyundai has not revealed the engine details of the new Creta, it will be shared with the Kia Seltos . So, the 2020 Creta should offer 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with the flagship’s most powerful 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. These brand-new engines will replace the three engine options of the previous model.

Petrol Engine:

Old Creta New Creta Engine 1.6-litre 1.4-litre turbocharged 1.5-litre Power 123PS 140PS 115PS Torque 151Nm 242Nm 144Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/AT 6-speed MT/7-DCT 6-speed MT/CVT

The older Creta was available with a single engine option, but the new Creta will be available with two engines.

The 1.4-litre turbocharged unit makes 17PS/91Nm more than the older 1.6-litre unit, whereas the 1.5-litre engine makes 8PS/7Nm less.

The three engines are available with a 6-speed MT as standard.

The older Creta was offered with a 6-speed AT as well, but the new Creta will come with two automatic gearbox options.

The 1.4-litre unit will be offered with an optional 7-DCT and the 1.5-litre engine with an optional CVT.

Diesel Engine:

Old Creta New Creta Engine 1.4-litre 1.6-litre 1.5-litre Power 90PS 128PS 115PS Torque 220Nm 260Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

The older Creta was available with two engine options, but it will now be available with a single engine only.

It makes 115PS/250Nm, which is 15PS/30Nm more than the smaller 1.4-litre engine but 13PS/10Nm less than the bigger 1.6-litre unit.

All three engines are available with a 6-speed MT as standard.

Only the new 1.5-litre engine and the older 1.6-litre motor come with an automatic gearbox. Both get a 6-speed torque converter unit.

Exterior:

While Hyundai has not revealed the dimensions of the new Creta, it should be bigger than the outgoing model given that it is already on sale in China. The second-gen Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are identical SUVs with a shared platform featuring different top designs. Below is a comparison of the Kia Seltos and the previous-generation Creta:

Dimensions Kia Seltos First-gen Hyundai Creta Length 4315mm 4270mm Width 1800mm 1780mm Height 1645mm 1665mm Wheelbase 2610mm 2590mm

The older Creta looks conventional with top-mounted headlamps flanking the cascading grille and DRLs positioned on the bumper around the fog lamp housing. The new Creta, on the other hand, looks radical with three-part DRLs and bumper-mounted LED projector headlamps. The centre stage at the front is taken by the latest iteration of the cascading grille, which looks similar to that of the Venue.

The side profile has retained body proportions, especially on the roofline, but features a fatter C-pillar along with a silver detailing to make the roof appear floating. The side profile looks quite muscular with prominent crease lines and beefier quarter panels. It also rides on a set of redesigned 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The new Creta’s radical design theme is visible at the rear as well. It gets split tail lamps, where there LED detailing mimics the setup of the DRLs up front. It also features a brake light mounted above the licence plate. For the first time, Creta has received LED lighting for head and tail lamps and they surely add a premium touch to the SUV.

Interior:

Since it is a generation change, the new Creta has received a redesigned cabin. That said, Hyundai has not officially revealed the interior of the SUV yet. However, we were able to get a glimpse of it during Creta’s unveiling at the expo . The most significant addition is the new flat-bottom steering wheel and large touchscreen. It appears to be a 10.25-inch unit, replacing the 7-inch unit on the older Creta. The centre console layout is also updated. Where in the older Creta the AC vents flanked the infotainment system, in the new Creta, they sit above the screen.

Features:

Creta has always been a loaded offering. Over the standard 6 airbags, sunroof, ventilated seats, and auto climate control with rear AC vents, the 2020 Creta gets electronic parking brake and panoramic sunroof. It also features a 10.25-inch infotainment system with BlueLink connected car technology, pubble lamps, and a digital instrument cluster.

Launch & Price: