2020 Hyundai Creta Interior Spied At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 07, 2020 12:05 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta 2020

India-spec second-gen Creta gets a distinct cabin layout compared to the China-spec model

Hyundai showcased only the exterior of the new-gen Creta at the expo.

While the cabin was locked, we spied the redesigned layout of the interior.

Gets a large central touchscreen infotainment system (10.25-inch likely).

New Creta to launch in March 2020 with new BS6 engines.

The next-gen Hyundai Creta has been unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. While the showcase was only for the exterior with locked doors, we were able to catch a glimpse of the 2020 Creta’s interior.

The new Creta has an all-new cabin layout, which is quite different from what we saw in the Chinese and Brazilian spec ix-25, as well as the Kia Seltos. It has a large touchscreen display, probably a 10.25-inch unit, in the centre of the dash. The central air vents are now positioned above it instead of either side of the infotainment system. The new flat-bottom steering wheel sports a distinct design, similar to the global-spec Sonata premium sedan.

In terms of cabin design, it is similar to the China-spec ix25 in terms of the door inserts and dual-tone seat upholstery. The driver-oriented central console gets an updated layout for the climate controls. There is a row of tactile buttons for the infotainment system under the main display. The model showcased at the expo also featured a new design for the manual transmission gear selector along with an electronic parking brake.

The new-gen Creta has been heavily redesigned, especially the front and rear. It gets new LED headlamps with split LED DRLs and a new cascading grille. The rear end features split tail lamps with a connecting element running across the width of the boot. Hyundai has also added a panoramic sunroof and BlueLink connected car technology to its compact SUV.

It will be powered by the same BS6 powertrain options as the Kia Seltos -- a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The new Hyundai Creta is scheduled to launch in March 2020 at a starting price of just under Rs 10 lakh, while the top-spec model could be priced around Rs 17 lakh. It will continue to rival the likes of the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta diesel