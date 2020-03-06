2020 Honda WR-V Facelift Bookings Open; Launch Soon

Modified On Mar 07, 2020 01:21 PM By Saransh for Honda WR-V 2020

It will be offered with BS6 petrol and diesel engine options and can be pre-booked for Rs 21,000

The 2020 WR-V features updated aesthetics, especially at the front

Gets additional features like LED headlamps, fog lamps, and tail lamps.

Prices are expected to go up by up to Rs 50,000.

After three years of its launch, Honda has now unveiled the facelifted WR-V in India. The carmaker has also started accepting pre-launch bookings for a token amount of Rs 21,000 (refundable). The facelifted WR-V not only comes with cosmetic updates but also gets BS6 petrol and diesel engines along with some added features.

The facelifted WR-V will continue to share its engines with the Amaze, which already gets BS6-compliant units. The petrol Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre unit that makes 90PS/110Nm whereas the diesel engine is a 1.5-litre unit that churns out 100PS/200Nm. While the pre-facelift WR-V is available with manual transmissions only - a 5-speed MT for petrol and a 6-speed MT for diesel - Honda might offer the option of a CVT with the facelifted WR-V. Honda already offers a CVT option with both of the above mentioned engines on the Amaze sedan.

Pictured: Pre-facelift WR-V

The feature list of the facelifted WR-V also remains largely unchanged. Except for the addition of LED headlamps with DRLs, LED fog lamps and LED tail lamps, it continues to get features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, auto AC, push-button start, sunroof and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

With the BS6 engines and a mild cosmetic update, the facelifted WR-V will attract a small premium over the outgoing model. Where the prices of the petrol WR-V are expected to go up by upto Rs 15,000, the diesel model is likely to get dearer by upto Rs 50,000. Currently, the WR-V retails from Rs 8.08 lakh to Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). In terms of price, the Jazz-based crossover will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, and the upcoming Kia Sonet.

