14,000 Mahindra XUV700s Built Till January 2022

Modified On Jan 27, 2022 06:06 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra says it has received almost 1 lakh bookings for the XUV700 till date

Mahindra commenced deliveries of the petrol variants on October 30, 2021.

Deliveries of diesel trims started in the last week of November 2021.

Select variants of the XUV700 have a waiting time of up to one year.

Mahindra offers the SUV in two broad trims: MX and AX.

The XUV700 gets two engine options: 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel.

It’s priced between Rs 12.95 lakh and Rs 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

When Mahindra started deliveries of the XUV700 in October last year, it had set for itself January 14, 2022, as the deadline for dispatching the first 14,000 units of the SUV. The carmaker has now shared that it has billed these many units of the SUV in January.

For reference, deliveries of the petrol variants started first, followed by the diesel variants after almost a month. Please note that select variants of the XUV700 now have a waiting period of up to one year.

The XUV700 is available in two broad trims: MX and AX, and it’s available as both 5- and 7-seaters. Mahindra has equipped it with a bunch of segment-first features, including two 10.25-inch displays (one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment), Amazon-Alexa connectivity, and most importantly, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Passenger safety is taken care of by up to seven airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and electronic stability programme.

Here’s a look at its engine-gearbox options:

Engine 2-litre Turbo-Petrol 2.2-litre Diesel (MX) 2.2-litre Diesel (AX) Power 200PS 155PS 185PS Torque 380Nm 360Nm 420Nm (MT)/ 450Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

The XUV700 is priced from Rs 12.95 lakh to Rs 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It goes up against the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and the Kia Carens.

