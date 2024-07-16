Modified On Jul 16, 2024 06:13 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The Mahindra Thar 5-door will also be more powerful than the 5-door Force Gurkha

The Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha have been two of the most fierce offroaders in the Indian market for a long time. While the Force Gurkha was launched a few months ago in a 5-door avatar, its direct rival, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be launched soon after its debut slated on August 15. While there’s still almost a month for the elongated Thar to break cover, multiple spy shots have already hinted at some of the key features that will be on board the SUV. In this story, we have prepared a list of the 10 things that the 5-door Thar is expected to be offered with over the current-spec Force Gurkha 5-door:

ADAS

One of our spy shots of the Thar 5-door had hinted at the provision of an advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) suite, which could be borrowed from the current flagship Mahindra SUV, the XUV700. What makes us believe even more is the fact that now even the more affordable Mahindra XUV 3XO sub-4m SUV gets ADAS.

Panoramic Sunroof

A sunroof is one of the most desired features by a new car buyer in recent years. The Force Gurkha, even after getting updated for a longer wheelbase and some additional features, does not offer a sunroof. However, a recently leaked image of the production-spec Mahindra Thar 5-door has confirmed a panoramic sunroof on the SUV.

A Bigger Infotainment System

The Force Gurkha 5-door currently gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. However, spy shots reveal that the Thar 5-door is set to get a bigger 10.25-inch infotainment system that will be borrowed from the updated Mahindra XUV400 EV. Moreover, this bigger unit will support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Fully Digital Driver's Display

In addition to a bigger infotainment system, the elongated Thar is also likely to feature a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display that will also be borrowed from the Mahindra XUV400 EV. In comparison, the Gurkha 5-door gets a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Wireless Phone Charging

With the growing use of smartphones, the need to charge them constantly has also risen, and with that, the need to carry a charging cable on the move has also seen a rise. The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to get a wireless phone charger that eliminates the need for wires and cables and yet lets the smartphone stay charged.

360-Degree Camera

The recently leaked shots of the Mahindra Thar 5-door also hint at a camera mounted on the ORVM, suggesting a 360-degree camera on the production-spec model. The Force Gurkha has no camera on offer.

Dual-Zone AC

The enhanced features suite of the Mahindra Thar 5-door is also expected to include dual-zone climate control from the XUV700 to add to the overall convenience factor. Comparing it with the Gurkha, the latter gets a manual AC only.

6 Airbags

While Force recently updated the Gurkha, what wasn’t updated was the safety net. As such, the 5-door Gurkha gets just 2 airbags to match the government-mandated requirements. The 5-door Thar, on the other hand, is likely to get a total of 6 airbags, possibly as standard.

A More Potent Powertrain

The Thar, in its current 3-door avatar, gets a more powerful diesel engine than the Gurkha. Moreover, it also gets a turbo-petrol engine and also an option of an automatic gearbox. These powertrains will also likely make it to the production-spec Thar 5-door, which will thus have a more potent powertrain setup than its Force competitor.

Rear Disc Brakes

The Mahindra Thar 5-door, with its enhanced safety net, will include rear disc brakes (spotted on previous test mules too), which should help in improved braking performance. In comparison, the updated Gurkha gets a disc setup only at the front wheels, and drum brakes at the rear end.

While currently, the Mahindra Thar 5-door seems to be a better proposition than the Force Gurkha 5-door on paper, the final decision lies with the final spec sheet which will be unveiled on August 15. Talking about the prices, the Mahindra Thar 5-door could be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Force Gurkha 5-door (costing Rs 18 lakh), while also being a bigger alternative to the Maruti Jimny (prices ranging from Rs 12.74 - 14.95 lakh).

All prices are ex-showroom

