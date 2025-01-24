10 SUVs Under Rs 30 Lakh Showcased At The 2025 Auto Expo That Will Go On Sale By The End Of This Year

Includes EVs from Mahindra as well as Maruti, along with special edition models of Tata's popular SUVs

While we witnessed some of the newest cars at the 2025 Auto Expo, there were multiple SUVs that caught our attention. These models particularly belong to the under Rs 30 lakh price segment and are all set to hit the Indian market by the end of this year. In this report, we will take a closer look at each of them, and explore what they have to offer.

Kia Syros

Expected Starting Price: Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia has fully revealed its second sub-4m SUV, the Syros, and has already reached multiple dealerships across the nation. It was presented at the Auto Expo and is all set to be launched on February 1, 2025. The Syros boasts a unique boxy styling and a feature-loaded cabin that sets it apart in its segment. It will be offered with a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, with claimed fuel efficiency ranging between 17.65 kmpl and 20.75 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Expected Starting Price: Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti showcased its first EV, the e Vitara, at the recently held Auto Expo 2025. Although a launch date has not been confirmed, the e Vitara is expected to arrive in the market by March 2025. It will be offered with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery pack options, paired with a single electric motor. As per Maruti's internal testing, the e Vitara is expected to deliver a range of over 500 km.

Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV Concept

Expected Starting Price: Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

Following the launch of the e Vitara, Toyota is expected to introduce its rebadged version, the Urban Cruiser Electric BEV concept, in India. It features design changes compared to its Maruti counterpart, however, the interiors of both EVs are similar. Top features include a digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, a fixed glass roof, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS. The Urban Cruiser BEV concept will also likely be offered with similar powertrain options as the e Vitara, with two battery pack choices and a front-wheel drivetrain setup.

Tata Sierra

Expected Starting Price: Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors showcased the ICE-powered version of the Sierra at Auto Expo 2025. It features minor design changes compared to the Sierra EV, which was revealed at earlier expos. We expect Tata to launch the Sierra by the end of this year, with a price tag of around Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also expected to be offered with a 170 PS/280 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, along with a 170 PS/350 Nm 2-litre diesel engine, seen with the Harrier and Safari.

Tata Harrier Bandipur Edition and Harrier EV

Harrier Bandipur Edition Expected Price: Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Harrier EV Expected Price: Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata also unveiled the Harrier Bandipur Edition alongside the production-spec Harrier EV and its Stealth Edition at the expo. Prices for the Harrier Bandipur are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, while the Harrier EV will likely go on sale by the end of March. The Harrier Bandipur has been introduced as a tribute to Bandipur National Park, located in Karnataka, and features cosmetic changes to both the exterior and interior.

On the other hand, the Harrier EV Stealth Edition features a matte black shade with an all-black interior and will be offered with powertrain options similar to the standard electric model. The Harrier EV is confirmed to feature a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup delivering 500 Nm and could offer over 500 km of range.

Tata Safari Bandipur and Stealth Edition

Safari Bandipur Edition Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Safari Stealth Edition Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Along with the Harrier, the Tata Safari also received the Bandipur and Stealth Editions. Apart from the cosmetic changes, no updates have been made to the feature set of the Safari or its powertrain options. Currently, the Safari is offered with a 170 PS 2-litre diesel engine and comes equipped with amenities such as dual-zone AC, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS. Prices for the Safari Bandipur Edition and Safari Stealth Edition are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tata Nexon EV Bandipur Edition

Expected Price: Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Another Tata SUV to receive the Bandipur Edition at Auto Expo 2025 was the Nexon EV. It boasts a bronze exterior shade, contrasting with the blacked-out elements on the exterior, including the 'Elephant' badges on the front fenders. Inside, the Nexon EV Bandipur features khaki-coloured seat upholstery with an elephant mascot embossed on the seat headrests and floor mats. The Nexon EV Bandipur will only be available with the 45 kWh battery pack, paired with a 150 PS/215 Nm electric motor, delivering a claimed range of 489 km.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6

Mahindra XEV 9e Price: Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra BE 6 Price: Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra showcased its latest electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6, at Auto Expo 2025 and has commenced their test drives in a phased manner. Bookings for the top-spec variants of both EVs will begin on February 14, 2025, while deliveries are scheduled to start by the end of March. Both the XEV 9e and BE 6 will be offered with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh, delivering a claimed range of up to 682 km.

