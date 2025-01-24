Hyundai Creta Electric vs Maruti e Vitara: Key Specifications Compared
The Maruti e Vitara will be launched by March 2025, while the Hyundai Creta Electric was launched recently at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India)
The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched alongside the showcase of the Maruti e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. While Maruti has yet to reveal the full features list of the e Vitara, it has revealed the key specifications and here is how they stack up against the Hyundai rival.
Prices
|
Hyundai Creta Electric
|
Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory)
|
Maruti e Vitara
|
From Rs 17 lakh (expected)
*Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
Prices of the Maruti e Vitara have yet to be revealed, but we expect it to start from a ballpark similar to the Creta Electric.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Hyundai Creta Electric
|
Maruti e Vitara
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4340 mm
|
4275 mm
|
+ 65 mm
|
Width
|
1790 mm
|
1800 mm
|
(- 10 mm)
|
Height
|
1655 mm
|
1635 mm
|
+ 25 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2610 mm
|
2700 mm
|
(- 90 mm)
|
Ground clearance
|
200 mm
|
180 mm
|
+ 20 mm
While the length and width of both electric SUVs are more or less similar, the Creta is 65 mm longer than the e Vitara. It also has a 20 mm better ground clearance than the Maruti rival. On the other hand, the Maruti e Vitara has a 90 mm larger wheelbase, indicating that the cabin space could be better than the Creta EV.
Electric Powertrain Options
|
Specifications
|
Hyundai Creta Electric
|
Maruti e Vitara
|
Battery Pack
|
42 kWh
|
51.4 kWh
|
49 kWh
|
61 kWh
|
No. of electric motor
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
135 PS
|
171 PS
|
144 PS
|
174 PS
|
Torque
|
200 Nm
|
200 Nm
|
192.5 Nm
|
192.5 Nm
|
Claimed Range
|
390 km
|
473 km
|
TBA
|
Over 500 km
|
Drivetrain
|
FWD*
|
FWD
|
FWD
|
FWD
*FWD = Front-wheel-drive
Both EVs offer two battery pack options, but the Maruti e Vitara has a larger battery pack and a more powerful motor than the Hyundai Creta Electric. However, the Creta Electric's motor produces more torque, which can translate to better acceleration in the real world. While the range of the e Vitara's smaller battery pack is not yet revealed, Maruti claims its larger battery pack offers over 500 km of range, surpassing the Creta Electric's 473 km claimed figure.
Features
Maruti is yet to reveal the full feature list of the e Vitara, hence we are comparing only the key features available with both EVs.
|
Features
|
Hyundai Creta Electric
|
Maruti e Vitara
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- Both EVs are equipped with LED headlights, connected LED DRLs, and LED tail lights. Inside, they share leatherette seat upholstery with height-adjustable headrests for all seats, along with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and a wireless phone charger. Additionally, both EVs feature a 10.25-inch driver’s display, EPB, TPMS, level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors.
-
The Hyundai Creta Electric, on the other hand, comes with a panoramic sunroof, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, V2L functionality, and dual-zone auto AC and an 8-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat with boss mode function, all of which are not offered on the Maruti rival.
-
The Maruti e Vitara, however, differentiates itself with larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a fixed glass roof, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and a better 10-speaker sound system, all of which are not provided with the Creta EV.
Verdict
The Hyundai Creta Electric, like its fossil fuel-powered counterpart, comes with a lot of features including a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, dual 10.25-inch screens and even Active Air Flaps. It also offers strong safety features with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and ADAS. With two battery options, it delivers a claimed range of up to 473 km. All of this makes it a great choice for those seeking a feature-packed and no-nonsense EV.
The Maruti e Vitara is also well-equipped but lacks some features such as a powered co-driver’s seat and V2L compared to the Creta Electric. However, it offers larger battery pack options with a claimed range of over 500 km, surpassing the Creta Electric. It also has a slightly better safety suite with 7 airbags (as standard). If range and a more powerful motor are your priorities, the e Vitara is a better option.
