Hyundai Creta Electric vs Maruti e Vitara: Key Specifications Compared

The Maruti e Vitara will be launched by March 2025, while the Hyundai Creta Electric was launched recently at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India)

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched alongside the showcase of the Maruti e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. While Maruti has yet to reveal the full features list of the e Vitara, it has revealed the key specifications and here is how they stack up against the Hyundai rival.

Prices

Hyundai Creta Electric Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory) Maruti e Vitara From Rs 17 lakh (expected)

*Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Prices of the Maruti e Vitara have yet to be revealed, but we expect it to start from a ballpark similar to the Creta Electric.

Dimensions

Dimensions Hyundai Creta Electric Maruti e Vitara Difference Length 4340 mm 4275 mm + 65 mm Width 1790 mm 1800 mm (- 10 mm) Height 1655 mm 1635 mm + 25 mm Wheelbase 2610 mm 2700 mm (- 90 mm) Ground clearance 200 mm 180 mm + 20 mm

While the length and width of both electric SUVs are more or less similar, the Creta is 65 mm longer than the e Vitara. It also has a 20 mm better ground clearance than the Maruti rival. On the other hand, the Maruti e Vitara has a 90 mm larger wheelbase, indicating that the cabin space could be better than the Creta EV.

Electric Powertrain Options

Specifications Hyundai Creta Electric Maruti e Vitara Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh 49 kWh 61 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 1 Power 135 PS 171 PS 144 PS 174 PS Torque 200 Nm 200 Nm 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Claimed Range 390 km 473 km TBA Over 500 km Drivetrain FWD* FWD FWD FWD

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive

Both EVs offer two battery pack options, but the Maruti e Vitara has a larger battery pack and a more powerful motor than the Hyundai Creta Electric. However, the Creta Electric's motor produces more torque, which can translate to better acceleration in the real world. While the range of the e Vitara's smaller battery pack is not yet revealed, Maruti claims its larger battery pack offers over 500 km of range, surpassing the Creta Electric's 473 km claimed figure.

Features

Maruti is yet to reveal the full feature list of the e Vitara, hence we are comparing only the key features available with both EVs.

Features Hyundai Creta Electric Maruti e Vitara Exterior Auto LED headlights with escort function

Connected LED DRLs

LED tail lights

17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

Active Air Flaps

Roof rails

Front storage (Frunk) with lighting LED headlights

Connected LED DRLs

LED tail lights

18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels Interior Gray and navy blue dual-tone interior

Leatherette seat upholstery

Height-adjustable headrests for all seats

60:40 split-folding rear seat with 2-step recline function

Rear parcel tray

3-spoke steering wheel

Front armrest with cooled storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

LED boot lamp

Sunglass holder

Rear window sunshade

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel Black and brown dual-tone interior

Leatherette seat upholstery

Height-adjustable headrests for all seats

40:20:40 split-folding rear seats with sliding and reclining functions

Rear parcel tray

2-spoke steering wheel

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort and Convenience 10.25-inch driver’s display

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport

Paddle shifters for regenerative braking levels

Push button start/stop

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

Wireless phone charger

Type-C USB charger for front and rear passengers

12V power outlet for front passengers

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

All four power windows

Ventilated front seats

8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function with memory function

8-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat with boss mode function

Ambient lighting

Panoramic sunroof

ADAS-linked regenerative braking

Vehicle to load (V2L) 10.25-inch driver’s display

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto AC with rear vents

Drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport

Push button start/stop

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

Wireless phone charger

All four power windows

Ventilated front seats

10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

Ambient lighting

Fixed glass roof Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech

In-car payment 10.1-inch touchscreen

10-speaker Infinity sound system

Connected car tech Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Hill-start assist and hill descent control

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All four disc brakes

3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Burglar alarm

Rear defogger

360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) 7 airbags (as standard)

Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

TPMS

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Level 2 ADAS

Both EVs are equipped with LED headlights, connected LED DRLs, and LED tail lights. Inside, they share leatherette seat upholstery with height-adjustable headrests for all seats, along with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and a wireless phone charger. Additionally, both EVs feature a 10.25-inch driver’s display, EPB, TPMS, level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

The Hyundai Creta Electric, on the other hand, comes with a panoramic sunroof, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, V2L functionality, and dual-zone auto AC and an 8-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat with boss mode function, all of which are not offered on the Maruti rival.

The Maruti e Vitara, however, differentiates itself with larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a fixed glass roof, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and a better 10-speaker sound system, all of which are not provided with the Creta EV.

Verdict

The Hyundai Creta Electric, like its fossil fuel-powered counterpart, comes with a lot of features including a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, dual 10.25-inch screens and even Active Air Flaps. It also offers strong safety features with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and ADAS. With two battery options, it delivers a claimed range of up to 473 km. All of this makes it a great choice for those seeking a feature-packed and no-nonsense EV.

The Maruti e Vitara is also well-equipped but lacks some features such as a powered co-driver’s seat and V2L compared to the Creta Electric. However, it offers larger battery pack options with a claimed range of over 500 km, surpassing the Creta Electric. It also has a slightly better safety suite with 7 airbags (as standard). If range and a more powerful motor are your priorities, the e Vitara is a better option.

