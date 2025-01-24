All
Hyundai Creta Electric vs Maruti e Vitara: Key Specifications Compared

Modified On Jan 24, 2025 10:34 AM By Dipan for Hyundai Creta Electric

  • 8.1K Views
The Maruti e Vitara will be launched by March 2025, while the Hyundai Creta Electric was launched recently at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India)

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Maruti e Vitara Comparison

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched alongside the showcase of the Maruti e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. While Maruti has yet to reveal the full features list of the e Vitara, it has revealed the key specifications and here is how they stack up against the Hyundai rival. 

Prices

Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai Creta Electric 

Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory)

Maruti e Vitara

From Rs 17 lakh (expected)

*Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Prices of the Maruti e Vitara have yet to be revealed, but we expect it to start from a ballpark similar to the Creta Electric.

Dimensions

Maruti e Vitara

Dimensions

Hyundai Creta Electric

Maruti e Vitara

Difference

Length

4340 mm

4275 mm

+ 65 mm

Width

1790 mm

1800 mm

(- 10 mm)

Height

1655 mm

1635 mm

+ 25 mm

Wheelbase

2610 mm

2700 mm

(- 90 mm)

Ground clearance

200 mm

180 mm

+ 20 mm

While the length and width of both electric SUVs are more or less similar, the Creta is 65 mm longer than the e Vitara. It also has a 20 mm better ground clearance than the Maruti rival. On the other hand, the Maruti e Vitara has a 90 mm larger wheelbase, indicating that the cabin space could be better than the Creta EV.

Electric Powertrain Options

Hyundai Creta Electric

Specifications

Hyundai Creta Electric

Maruti e Vitara

Battery Pack

42 kWh

51.4 kWh

49 kWh

61 kWh

No. of electric motor

1

1

1

1

Power

135 PS

171 PS

144 PS

174 PS

Torque

200 Nm

200 Nm

192.5 Nm

192.5 Nm

Claimed Range

390 km

473 km

TBA

Over 500 km

Drivetrain

FWD*

FWD

FWD

FWD

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive

Maruti e Vitara side

Both EVs offer two battery pack options, but the Maruti e Vitara has a larger battery pack and a more powerful motor than the Hyundai Creta Electric. However, the Creta Electric's motor produces more torque, which can translate to better acceleration in the real world. While the range of the e Vitara's smaller battery pack is not yet revealed, Maruti claims its larger battery pack offers over 500 km of range, surpassing the Creta Electric's 473 km claimed figure.

Also Read: Maruti e Vitara vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Exterior And Interior Design Compared

Features

Hyundai Creta Electric dashboard
Maruti e Vitara dashboard

Maruti is yet to reveal the full feature list of the e Vitara, hence we are comparing only the key features available with both EVs.

Features

Hyundai Creta Electric

Maruti e Vitara

Exterior

  • Auto LED headlights with escort function

  • Connected LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

  • Active Air Flaps

  • Roof rails

  • Front storage (Frunk) with lighting

  • LED headlights

  • Connected LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

Interior

  • Gray and navy blue dual-tone interior

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Height-adjustable headrests for all seats

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seat with 2-step recline function

  • Rear parcel tray

  • 3-spoke steering wheel

  • Front armrest with cooled storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • LED boot lamp

  • Sunglass holder

  • Rear window sunshade

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Black and brown dual-tone interior

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Height-adjustable headrests for all seats

  • 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats with sliding and reclining functions

  • Rear parcel tray

  • 2-spoke steering wheel

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Comfort and Convenience

  • 10.25-inch driver’s display

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

  • Drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport

  • Paddle shifters for regenerative braking levels

  • Push button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Type-C USB charger for front and rear passengers

  • 12V power outlet for front passengers

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • All four power windows

  • Ventilated front seats

  • 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function with memory function

  • 8-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat with boss mode function

  • Ambient lighting

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • ADAS-linked regenerative braking

  • Vehicle to load (V2L)

  • 10.25-inch driver’s display

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport

  • Push button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

  • Wireless phone charger

  • All four power windows

  • Ventilated front seats

  • 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat

  • Ambient lighting

  • Fixed glass roof

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • In-car payment

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • 10-speaker Infinity sound system

  • Connected car tech

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Vehicle stability management (VSM)

  • Hill-start assist and hill descent control

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All four disc brakes

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Burglar alarm

  • Rear defogger

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

  • 7 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

  • TPMS

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Level 2 ADAS
  • Both EVs are equipped with LED headlights, connected LED DRLs, and LED tail lights. Inside, they share leatherette seat upholstery with height-adjustable headrests for all seats, along with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and a wireless phone charger. Additionally, both EVs feature a 10.25-inch driver’s display, EPB, TPMS, level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Hyundai Creta Electric V2L

  • The Hyundai Creta Electric, on the other hand, comes with a panoramic sunroof, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, V2L functionality, and dual-zone auto AC and an 8-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat with boss mode function, all of which are not offered on the Maruti rival.

Maruti e Vitara centre console

  • The Maruti e Vitara, however, differentiates itself with larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a fixed glass roof, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and a better 10-speaker sound system, all of which are not provided with the Creta EV.

Verdict

Hyundai Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta Electric, like its fossil fuel-powered counterpart, comes with a lot of features including a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, dual 10.25-inch screens and even Active Air Flaps. It also offers strong safety features with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and ADAS. With two battery options, it delivers a claimed range of up to 473 km. All of this makes it a great choice for those seeking a feature-packed and no-nonsense EV.

Maruti e Vitara

The Maruti e Vitara is also well-equipped but lacks some features such as a powered co-driver’s seat and V2L compared to the Creta Electric. However, it offers larger battery pack options with a claimed range of over 500 km, surpassing the Creta Electric. It also has a slightly better safety suite with 7 airbags (as standard). If range and a more powerful motor are your priorities, the e Vitara is a better option.

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta Electric

1 comment
1
S
sohan kadwa
Jan 24, 2025, 11:40:57 AM

In the coming years, Delhi is poised to become an EV Hub and will be ranked among the most charging friendly cities in the world.

