10 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh That Currently Do Not Get 6 Airbags As Standard

We hope this safety feature will be implemented soon in these cars to make them safer

With several recent updates, many Maruti and Toyota models have now been equipped with 6 airbags across their range. While this safety feature is yet to be made mandatory by the government, it is encouraging to see manufacturers taking proactive steps to improve safety across their lineups. That said, there are still a few models on sale that do not offer 6 airbags (as standard). We expect this feature to be implemented in these cars in the coming months.

Here is a list of 10 such cars that do not get six airbags as standard currently:

Maruti S-Presso

Model Price Range Maruti S Presso Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh

Although the entry-level Maruti Alto K10 has been updated with 6 airbags as standard, its sibling, the Maruti S-Presso, is yet to receive a similar safety upgrade. In fact, the S-Presso scored a poor one-star safety rating in its Global NCAP crash test conducted in 2022. However, when it was tested for the South African market, it secured a much more respectable three star rating by Global NCAP.

Currently, it comes with just two airbags, along with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (only with the AMT), and reverse parking sensors.

Renault Kwid

Model Price Range Renault Kwid Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh

A key rival to the Maruti S-Presso, the Renault Kwid also offers only two airbags as standard and misses out on the added protection of six airbags. The made-in-India version was tested for the South Africa market by Global NCAP and it secured a two-star safety rating. In terms of safety, the Kwid gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera with sensors, traction control and hill start assist (limited to AMT variants).

Tata Tiago and Tiago EV

Model Price Range Tata Tiago Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh Tata Tiago EV Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11.45 lakh

Although the Tata Tiago and Tiago EV recently received mild updates to their exterior and interior, they still offer only dual airbags as standard across all variants. That said, the Tiago did secure a 4-star safety rating in its Global NCAP crash test back in 2020, based on the agency’s older testing protocols. The safety kit also includes electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, a rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Maruti Ignis

Model Price Range Maruti Ignis Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.12 lakh

The Maruti Ignis is another hatchback from the brand that does not offer 6 airbags across any of its variants. Instead, it comes with dual front airbags as standard, along with a rear parking camera and sensors, a rear wiper with washer, hill hold assist (offered only with AMT variants), and an engine immobilizer. However, its safety credentials are not very strong, as it received a single-star rating in its Global NCAP crash test conducted in 2022.

Tata Tigor and Tigor EV

Model Price Range Tata Tigor Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh Tata Tigor EV Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh

Like the Tiago, the Tata Tigor also received an update recently with minor design changes and new features. Its electric version is yet to get the same treatment but continues to offer dual airbags, just like the petrol-powered Tigor. Built on the same platform as the Tiago, the Tigor secured a 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP’s 2020 crash test under the earlier testing norms. Its safety features include electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill-hold control. While the ICE version comes with a 360-degree camera, the EV version only gets a rear parking camera.

Also Check Out: 2025 Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Go For A Sporty 5-Seater SUV Or A Premium 7-Seater SUV?

Renault Triber

Model Price Range Renault Triber Rs 6.15 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh

The Renault Triber is yet to be updated with 6 airbags across its range. It currently offers dual front airbags in lower variants, while higher variants get four airbags, including front and side units. Its safety suite also includes ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), reverse parking sensors, and seatbelt reminders for all seats. Like other cars in this list, the Triber was crash-tested by Global NCAP in 2021 and earned a 4-star safety rating under the agency’s previous testing protocols. However, when it was tested for the South African market in 2024, the rating dropped down to 2 stars.

Renault Kiger

Model Price Range Renault Kiger Rs 6.15 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh

Even though the Nissan Magnite facelift introduced in 2024 comes with 6 airbags as standard, its sibling, the Renault Kiger, is yet to receive a similar update. Like the Triber, the Kiger offers up to four airbags and has a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating when tested back in 2022. Other safety features include a reverse parking camera with sensors, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and traction control system (TCS).

Tata Punch

Model Price Range Tata Punch Rs 6.20 lakh to Rs 10.23 lakh

The Tata Punch is another model from the brand that still does not offer 6 airbags as standard. Its MY25 update in February 2025 brought in new features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger and rear AC vents, but the safety suite continued with just 2 airbags. That said, despite offering only two airbags, it secured a full 5-star Global NCAP safety rating in 2021 under the older testing protocols. This is mainly due to a strong body shell and safety features like electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza

Model Price Range Maruti Baleno Rs 6.70 lakh to Rs 9.92 lakh Toyota Glanza Rs 6.90 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Although the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza are based on the same platform and offer 6 airbags, this safety feature is limited to their higher-spec variants, while the lower variants get only dual airbags. Both hatchbacks are equipped with safety features like a 360-degree camera, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, seatbelt reminders for all occupants, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. However, neither of the two models has been crash tested by Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP so far.

Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor

Model Price Range Maruti Fronx Rs 7.54 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh Toyota Taisor Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh

The Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor, which are based on the Baleno and Glanza, also offer 6 airbags, but only in their top-spec variants. Lower variants continue with just 2 airbags. Their safety equipment is similar to the Baleno and Glanza. Like their hatchback counterparts, neither the Fronx nor the Taisor has been crash tested by Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP yet.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.