    2025 Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Go For A Sporty 5-Seater SUV Or A Premium 7-Seater SUV?

    Published On Apr 19, 2025 10:01 AM By Bikramjit

    1.2K Views
    The new Kodiaq and the Tiguan R-Line have a similar price point, a similar feature set and they share the same engines, which has let us analyse this rivalry in depth. 

    The sister brands, Volkswagen and Skoda have recently launched their latest SUVs, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq on our shores. The two SUVs, despite sitting in different segments, have a lot in common with each other. Starting from their prices to the features they offer. We compare them both in the next section to look for their key differences.

    Price

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Rs 46.89 lakh to Rs 48.69 lakh

    Rs 49 lakh

    *All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    The new Skoda Kodiaq is available in two variants: Sportline and Selection Laurin & Klement whereas the TIguan R-Line is the only single fully loaded variant. Comparing the top-variant of the Kodiaq to the Tiguan R-Line, both the SUVs have a closely similar price-point with the latter being Rs 31,000 more expensive than the former.

    Dimensions

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Front

    Parameters

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Difference

    Length

    4758 mm

    4539 mm

    +219 mm

    Width

    1864 mm

    1859 mm

    +5 mm

    Height

    1679 mm

    1656 mm

    +23 mm

    Wheelbase

    2791 mm

    2680 mm

    +111 mm

    Boot space

    281 litres to 1976 litres

    652 litres 

    +134 litre 

    While the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line have enough similarities to put them in contention, the two aren’t really segment rivals. The Kodiaq is a 7-seater full-size SUV and is understandably larger compared to the 5-seater midsize Tiguan. The Kodiaq carries a sense of sophistication in its look, while the Tiguan R-Line brings a sportier road presence.

    Even in terms of boot space, the Skoda Kodiaq with all three rows up has a 281 litre boot space. Put the third row down, and that numbers goes up to a whopping 786 litres, which is significantly larger than the Tiguan R Line. 

    Powertrain Options

    Engine

    2-litre turbo petrol

    Power

    204 PS

    Torque

    320 Nm

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT*

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel drive (AWD)

    *DCT- Dual clutch transmission

    The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line share a same 2-litre turbo petrol engine which makes up 204 PS, 14 PS more than before and 320 Nm of torque. You make that output into use to all the four wheels with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. 

    What differs between the two is the fuel-efficiencies. The new Kodiaq claims to return a mileage of 14.86 kmpl whereas the Tiguan R-Line being true to its sporty quotient, promises 12.58 kmpl. 

    Features

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Features

    Features

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

    Exterior

    • 18-inch alloy wheels with aero trims

    • 18-inch steel spare wheel

    • LED headlights with welcome effect & cornering function

    • Horizontal light strip on grille

    • LED taillights with welcome effect

    • Auto-dimming, auto-folding and heated ORVM with memory function

    • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • LED headlights

    • Horizontal light bar

    • LED taillights

    • Auto-dimming and auto-folding ORVM with memory function

    Interior

    • Leather upholstery

    • Multi-colour ambient lighting

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Dual glovebox

    • All-black colour for Sportline and black / tan for L&K

    • Leather upholstery

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • 30-colour ambient lighting

    • Auto dimming ORVM

    • All-black interior theme

    Comfort & Convenience

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • 3-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Rear window sunshades

    • Sliding & reclining rear seats

    • Centre armrests with storage for front & 2nd row occupants

    • Cruise control

    • 6 Drive modes

    • Smart dials 

    • Dual wireless phone charger with ventilation

    • Front power-adjustable seats with ventilation, heating, memory & massage function

    • 4x 45W USB-C type charging ports

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • Dual wireless phone charger

    • 3-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Colour head-up display (HUD)

    • Manually adjustable Front seats with heating, massage and lumbar support function

    • Drive mode selection

    • Centre armrests with storage for front & 2nd row occupants

    • 4x 45W USB-C type charging ports

    Infotainment

    • 12.9-inch infotainment display

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

    • 13-speaker Canton sound system

    • 15-inch touchscreen infotainment display

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto

    • 8-speaker audio system

    Safety

    • 9 airbags

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Traction control

    • Electronic Differential lock

    • Hydraulic brake assist

    • ISOFIX child seat mounts

    • Driver attention & drowsiness monitor

    • Keyless entry

    • Hill start assist

    • Hill descent control

    • 360-degree camera

    • Auto-park assist

    • 9 airbags

    • Park assist

    • All-4 wheel discbrakes

    • ISOFIX child seat mounts

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • Electronic parking brake 

    • Hill start assist

    • Hill descent control

    • Level-2 ADAS
    • Both SUVs share a lot in common, including LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, 3-zone auto AC, and ambient lighting. However, the Kodiaq is more comfort and convenience focused, especially for rear occupants, with features like sliding and reclining seats, sunshades, and its set of Simply Clever features. The Tiguan R-Line brings larger alloy wheels for a sportier appeal.

    • The Tiguan has a larger 15-inch screen, but the Kodiaq counters with a more premium 13-speaker Canton audio system. Both support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    • On the safety front, the Tiguan R-Line gets a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite, which is missing in the Kodiaq. However, the Kodiaq offers a 360-degree camera and auto parking assist, which the Tiguan lacks.

    Verdict

    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Front

    The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, considering their prices, are premium SUVs for the Indian market with similar engines and feature-rich cabins. However, they cater to different needs.

    The Kodiaq could be a better fit for families buyers looking for extra space and comfort. It’s a bigger 7-seater SUV with thoughtful features like sliding and reclining rear seats, rear sunshades, and second-row storage. It also offers better fuel efficiency, which adds to its practicality.

    On the other hand, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in itself is a sportier version of a standard Tiguan. It is more suited for the driving-focused buyers who want a sportier yet well-packaged SUV. It also stands out with level-2 ADAS for added safety and a more aggressive design with larger alloy wheels. In the end, you won’t go wrong with both the options. So, if you had to, what would be your pick between the two?

