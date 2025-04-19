2025 Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Go For A Sporty 5-Seater SUV Or A Premium 7-Seater SUV?
Published On Apr 19, 2025 10:01 AM By Bikramjit
The new Kodiaq and the Tiguan R-Line have a similar price point, a similar feature set and they share the same engines, which has let us analyse this rivalry in depth.
The sister brands, Volkswagen and Skoda have recently launched their latest SUVs, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq on our shores. The two SUVs, despite sitting in different segments, have a lot in common with each other. Starting from their prices to the features they offer. We compare them both in the next section to look for their key differences.
Price
|
Skoda Kodiaq
|
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
|
Rs 46.89 lakh to Rs 48.69 lakh
|
Rs 49 lakh
*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
The new Skoda Kodiaq is available in two variants: Sportline and Selection Laurin & Klement whereas the TIguan R-Line is the only single fully loaded variant. Comparing the top-variant of the Kodiaq to the Tiguan R-Line, both the SUVs have a closely similar price-point with the latter being Rs 31,000 more expensive than the former.
Dimensions
|
Parameters
|
Skoda Kodiaq
|
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4758 mm
|
4539 mm
|
+219 mm
|
Width
|
1864 mm
|
1859 mm
|
+5 mm
|
Height
|
1679 mm
|
1656 mm
|
+23 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2791 mm
|
2680 mm
|
+111 mm
|
Boot space
|
281 litres to 1976 litres
|
652 litres
|
+134 litre
While the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line have enough similarities to put them in contention, the two aren’t really segment rivals. The Kodiaq is a 7-seater full-size SUV and is understandably larger compared to the 5-seater midsize Tiguan. The Kodiaq carries a sense of sophistication in its look, while the Tiguan R-Line brings a sportier road presence.
Even in terms of boot space, the Skoda Kodiaq with all three rows up has a 281 litre boot space. Put the third row down, and that numbers goes up to a whopping 786 litres, which is significantly larger than the Tiguan R Line.
Powertrain Options
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo petrol
|
Power
|
204 PS
|
Torque
|
320 Nm
|
Transmission
|
7-speed DCT*
|
Drivetrain
|
All-wheel drive (AWD)
*DCT- Dual clutch transmission
The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line share a same 2-litre turbo petrol engine which makes up 204 PS, 14 PS more than before and 320 Nm of torque. You make that output into use to all the four wheels with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.
What differs between the two is the fuel-efficiencies. The new Kodiaq claims to return a mileage of 14.86 kmpl whereas the Tiguan R-Line being true to its sporty quotient, promises 12.58 kmpl.
Features
|
Features
|
Skoda Kodiaq
|
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- Both SUVs share a lot in common, including LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, 3-zone auto AC, and ambient lighting. However, the Kodiaq is more comfort and convenience focused, especially for rear occupants, with features like sliding and reclining seats, sunshades, and its set of Simply Clever features. The Tiguan R-Line brings larger alloy wheels for a sportier appeal.
-
The Tiguan has a larger 15-inch screen, but the Kodiaq counters with a more premium 13-speaker Canton audio system. Both support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
-
On the safety front, the Tiguan R-Line gets a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite, which is missing in the Kodiaq. However, the Kodiaq offers a 360-degree camera and auto parking assist, which the Tiguan lacks.
Verdict
The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, considering their prices, are premium SUVs for the Indian market with similar engines and feature-rich cabins. However, they cater to different needs.
The Kodiaq could be a better fit for families buyers looking for extra space and comfort. It’s a bigger 7-seater SUV with thoughtful features like sliding and reclining rear seats, rear sunshades, and second-row storage. It also offers better fuel efficiency, which adds to its practicality.
On the other hand, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in itself is a sportier version of a standard Tiguan. It is more suited for the driving-focused buyers who want a sportier yet well-packaged SUV. It also stands out with level-2 ADAS for added safety and a more aggressive design with larger alloy wheels. In the end, you won’t go wrong with both the options. So, if you had to, what would be your pick between the two?
