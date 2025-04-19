2025 Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Go For A Sporty 5-Seater SUV Or A Premium 7-Seater SUV?

The new Kodiaq and the Tiguan R-Line have a similar price point, a similar feature set and they share the same engines, which has let us analyse this rivalry in depth.

The sister brands, Volkswagen and Skoda have recently launched their latest SUVs, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq on our shores. The two SUVs, despite sitting in different segments, have a lot in common with each other. Starting from their prices to the features they offer. We compare them both in the next section to look for their key differences.

Price

Skoda Kodiaq Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Rs 46.89 lakh to Rs 48.69 lakh Rs 49 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The new Skoda Kodiaq is available in two variants: Sportline and Selection Laurin & Klement whereas the TIguan R-Line is the only single fully loaded variant. Comparing the top-variant of the Kodiaq to the Tiguan R-Line, both the SUVs have a closely similar price-point with the latter being Rs 31,000 more expensive than the former.

Dimensions

Parameters Skoda Kodiaq Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Difference Length 4758 mm 4539 mm +219 mm Width 1864 mm 1859 mm +5 mm Height 1679 mm 1656 mm +23 mm Wheelbase 2791 mm 2680 mm +111 mm Boot space 281 litres to 1976 litres 652 litres +134 litre

While the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line have enough similarities to put them in contention, the two aren’t really segment rivals. The Kodiaq is a 7-seater full-size SUV and is understandably larger compared to the 5-seater midsize Tiguan. The Kodiaq carries a sense of sophistication in its look, while the Tiguan R-Line brings a sportier road presence.

Even in terms of boot space, the Skoda Kodiaq with all three rows up has a 281 litre boot space. Put the third row down, and that numbers goes up to a whopping 786 litres, which is significantly larger than the Tiguan R Line.

Powertrain Options

Engine 2-litre turbo petrol Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain All-wheel drive (AWD)

*DCT- Dual clutch transmission

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line share a same 2-litre turbo petrol engine which makes up 204 PS, 14 PS more than before and 320 Nm of torque. You make that output into use to all the four wheels with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

What differs between the two is the fuel-efficiencies. The new Kodiaq claims to return a mileage of 14.86 kmpl whereas the Tiguan R-Line being true to its sporty quotient, promises 12.58 kmpl.

Features

Features Skoda Kodiaq Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Exterior 18-inch alloy wheels with aero trims

18-inch steel spare wheel

LED headlights with welcome effect & cornering function

Horizontal light strip on grille

LED taillights with welcome effect

Auto-dimming, auto-folding and heated ORVM with memory function 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

LED headlights

Horizontal light bar

LED taillights

Auto-dimming and auto-folding ORVM with memory function Interior Leather upholstery

Multi-colour ambient lighting

Panoramic sunroof

Auto-dimming IRVM

Dual glovebox

All-black colour for Sportline and black / tan for L&K Leather upholstery

Panoramic sunroof

30-colour ambient lighting

Auto dimming ORVM

All-black interior theme Comfort & Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

3-zone auto AC with rear vents

Rear window sunshades

Sliding & reclining rear seats

Centre armrests with storage for front & 2nd row occupants

Cruise control

6 Drive modes

Smart dials

Dual wireless phone charger with ventilation

Front power-adjustable seats with ventilation, heating, memory & massage function

4x 45W USB-C type charging ports 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual wireless phone charger

3-zone auto AC with rear vents

Colour head-up display (HUD)

Manually adjustable Front seats with heating, massage and lumbar support function

Drive mode selection

Centre armrests with storage for front & 2nd row occupants

4x 45W USB-C type charging ports Infotainment 12.9-inch infotainment display

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

13-speaker Canton sound system 15-inch touchscreen infotainment display

Wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto

8-speaker audio system Safety 9 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Traction control

Electronic Differential lock

Hydraulic brake assist

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Driver attention & drowsiness monitor

Keyless entry

Hill start assist

Hill descent control

360-degree camera

Auto-park assist 9 airbags

Park assist

All-4 wheel discbrakes

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Front and rear parking sensors

Electronic parking brake

Hill start assist

Hill descent control

Level-2 ADAS

Both SUVs share a lot in common, including LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, 3-zone auto AC, and ambient lighting. However, the Kodiaq is more comfort and convenience focused, especially for rear occupants, with features like sliding and reclining seats, sunshades, and its set of Simply Clever features. The Tiguan R-Line brings larger alloy wheels for a sportier appeal.

The Tiguan has a larger 15-inch screen, but the Kodiaq counters with a more premium 13-speaker Canton audio system. Both support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

On the safety front, the Tiguan R-Line gets a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite, which is missing in the Kodiaq. However, the Kodiaq offers a 360-degree camera and auto parking assist, which the Tiguan lacks.

Verdict

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, considering their prices, are premium SUVs for the Indian market with similar engines and feature-rich cabins. However, they cater to different needs.

The Kodiaq could be a better fit for families buyers looking for extra space and comfort. It’s a bigger 7-seater SUV with thoughtful features like sliding and reclining rear seats, rear sunshades, and second-row storage. It also offers better fuel efficiency, which adds to its practicality.

On the other hand, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in itself is a sportier version of a standard Tiguan. It is more suited for the driving-focused buyers who want a sportier yet well-packaged SUV. It also stands out with level-2 ADAS for added safety and a more aggressive design with larger alloy wheels. In the end, you won’t go wrong with both the options. So, if you had to, what would be your pick between the two?

