Published On Feb 12, 2020 07:30 PM By Rohit for Ford EcoSport

Ford Pass will be available as standard on all models and their variants

The BS6-compliant EcoSport will be the first to get Ford Pass.

It offers features such as vehicle locator, remote start/stop and vehicle status.

However, it misses out on remote AC start, geo-fencing and engine immobiliser.

The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Ford has debuted its globally available connected car technology, the Ford Pass, in India. The carmaker has stated that all its BS6-compliant models will be offered with the Ford Pass connected car tech. What’s surprising though is that unlike other carmakers, Ford will be offering the Ford Pass technology as standard across all variants.

Buyers will get an unlimited usage plan for three years from the date of purchase of the vehicle. Ford will provide an eSIM for the connected car tech features working on 4G connectivity. To get started, you will have to download the Ford Pass app and register your Ford model by creating an account and sharing some basic information. The Ford Pass gets three different operating sections: Move, Find and Guides. Here’s what all you can do in the Move section:

Remote start/stop (Only on automatic variants)

Remote lock and unlock

Check vehicle status - know fuel level, range, oil levels, odometer reading, and monitor tyre pressure

Locate your vehicle

Check availability of spare parts along with their costs

Service reminders along with service and maintenance history

Since Ford recently discontinued the automatic variants of the Figo and Aspire, they won’t get the remote start/stop feature. However, Ford’s newest connected car tech misses out on the remote AC start (cabin pre-cool) feature that is available on the Hyundai Venue .

The Find section will help users locate nearby fuel stations, Ford dealers or any points of interest by finding and getting directions to these places. As far as the Guides section is concerned, it is almost literal in its use and will offer guidance and assistance to any user who needs help while on the move.

Ford will first introduce the Ford Pass connected car tech in the recently launched BS6-compliant EcoSport . The app is available on both Android and iOS app stores. Existing Ford owners can also use the Ford Pass app to locate dealers, find directions, access service history at the touch of a button. What’s your take on the Ford Pass? Let us know in the comments section below.

