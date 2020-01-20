BS6 Ford EcoSport Launched At A Premium Of Rs 13,000 Over BS4 Version

Published On Jan 20, 2020 06:47 PM By Dhruv.A for Ford EcoSport

Prices start at Rs 8.04 lakh for petrol and Rs 8.54 lakh for the diesel variant

Ford EcoSport commands a marginal hike of Rs 13,000 for BS6 upgrade.

It becomes the only sub-4m SUV to have BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines.

BS6 norms have marginal effect on performance numbers of both the engines.

Retain the same features as before like auto headlamps, sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen with SYNC3.

Ford India has launched the BS6-compliant EcoSport well ahead of the deadline. With this, it becomes the first sub-4m SUV to have engines that meet the stricter emission norms. The prices of the BS6 EcoSport have uniformly increased by Rs 13,000, except for the Titanium MT diesel which retains the same price tag as before. For more details, take a look at the price table below:

Petrol Variants 2020 BS6 Ford EcoSport BS4 Ford EcoSport Difference Ambiente MT Rs 8.04 lakh Rs 7.91 lakh Rs 13,000 Trend MT Rs 8.84 lakh Rs 8.71 lakh Rs 13,000 Titanium MT Rs 9.63 lakh Rs 9.50 lakh Rs 13,000 Titanium+ MT Rs 10.53 lakh Rs 10.40 lakh Rs 13,000 Titanium MT Thunder Rs 10.53 lakh Rs 10.40 lakh Rs 13,000 Titanium+ MT Sport Rs 11.08 lakh NA Titanium+ Automatic Rs 11.43 lakh Rs 11.30 lakh Rs 13,000

Diesel Variants 2020 BS6 Ford EcoSport BS4 Ford EcoSport Difference Ambiente MT Rs 8.54 lakh Rs 8.41 lakh Rs 13,000 Trend MT Rs 9.34 lakh Rs 9.21 lakh Rs 13,000 Titanium MT Rs 10 lakh Rs 10 lakh Titanium MT Thunder Rs 11.03 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 13,000 Titanium+ MT Rs 11.03 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 13,000 Titanium+ MT Sports Rs 11.58 lakh Rs 11.45 lakh Rs 13,000

*All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The BS6-compliant Ford EcoSport’s diesel engine produces the same power at 100PS but the torque figure has gone up from 205Nm to 215Nm. The 1.5-litre petrol witnesses a negligible drop from 123PS/150Nm to 122PS/149Nm. Both units are paired with a 5-speed manual as standard but the petrol additionally gets a 6-speed automatic option.

Features on offer continue to be same as before so you get all the highlighted equipment such as automatic HID headlamps with DRLs, rain-sensing wipers, sunroof, 8- to 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, push-button start/stop, and an electrochromic interior rearview mirror.

The Ford EcoSport competes against the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300.

