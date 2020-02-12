Nissan’s Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza Rival To Launch Around Mid-2020

Modified On Feb 12, 2020 05:14 PM By Sonny for Nissan EM2

It could be powered by Renault-Nissan’s new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that made its debut at Auto Expo 2020

The Nissan EM2 and Renault HBC will share their platform with the Triber.

They will be powered by Renault-Nissan’s new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Latest EM2 teaser reveals LED tail lamps without connected taillamp design.

Nissan’s sub-4m SUV is expected to be launched by September 2020.

The sub-4m SUV segment continues to be one of the most popular in the Indian four-wheeler industry with more and more manufacturers joining the fray. Now, Nissan is looking to throw its hat into the ring with a new made-for-India offering codenamed the EM2.

The EM2 was first announced in January and now Nissan has dropped another teaser by way of the EM2’s LED tail lamp. The teaser suggests that it will feature a split design that wraps around the side. It seems to skip the trend of connected taillamps as there is no visible element extending onto the bootlid. The Nissan sub-4m SUV’s first teaser hints at a sporty profile similar to that of the Kicks.

The Nissan EM2 and Renault’s upcoming sub-4 metre suv, codenamed the HBC, will share their platform with the Renault Triber. It will be powered by Renault-Nissan’s new 1.0-litre TCe 100 turbo-petrol engine that made its debut at Auto Expo 2020. The engine is available in Europe with cars like the Nissan Micra and Renault Clio. It is available in two states of tune: 100PS and 160Nm with a 5-speed manual and CVT along with a more powerful 117PS and 180Nm (+20Nm overboost) with a 6-speed manual. Nissan is expected to offer the 117PS version in India along with the CVT option as well.

In terms of features, the Nissan EM2 is expected to be equipped with connected car technology (offering remote operation like cabin pre-cool via an app), an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and up to four airbags. It may even get an around-view monitor for a 360-degree view of the car displayed on the central display.

Nissan will be launching its sub-4m SUV by September 2020 to take on the likes of the Hyundai Venue, the facelifted and petrol-only Maruti Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the upcoming Kia Sonet. It will likely be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 11 lakh.

