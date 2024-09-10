Modified On Sep 10, 2024 05:04 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Alcazar

The photos suggest this could be the top-spec variant, featuring ventilated seats and LED headlights

2024 Alcazar is available in four broad trims: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature.

Has a Creta-like design with connected LED DRLs and H-shaped lighting elements.

Comes in a blue and brown interior theme with a dual-display setup on the dashboard.

Safety features include six airbags (as standard, all-wheel disc brakes and a TPMS.

Gets 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic options.

Prices range from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.55 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift was launched recently with prices starting at Rs 14.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, New Delhi). This three-row midsize SUV reached some dealerships, and we managed to get hold of some of its images. Here is everything we could spot in the model on display:

Details Of The Model Seen

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar’s variant-wise features have been revealed. We can see a full-LED setup including LED headlights and DRLs and the radar sensor on the grille. The interior shots show a dual-screen setup on the dashboard and a 6-seater layout in the cabin with 2nd-row captain seats. The seat ventilation controls are visible on the centre console. These details suggest that the displayed model is the top-end Signature variant.

Hyundai Alcazar: An Overview

The 2024 Alcazar features connected LED DRLs with H-shaped lighting elements at the front. It gets dual-barrel headlights and its grille has a three-slat design.

On the sides, the 2024 Alcazar has updated dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels and no longer includes the previous side step.

At the rear, the 2024 Alcazar features a connected LED tail lamp setup with vertically stacked units in an ‘H’ shape. The bumper has a rectangular design with a silver surround.

The interiors now feature a navy blue and brown colour theme, with new sleek AC vents and a gloss black AC panel. The dual screens on the dashboard are now integrated into a single unit.

The Alcazar has dual 10.25-inch screens, one each for infotainment and the digital driver’s display. The 6-seater variants also include a boss mode for the second row and ventilated seats for both the front and second rows.

Other features include dual-zone AC, a panoramic sunroof, 8-way power-adjustable front seats with 2-level memory settings, and a wireless phone charger for the second row.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, and a 360-degree camera. It also has Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

* DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Price and Rivals

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.55 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, New Delhi). It rivals the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and 6/7 seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.

