The diesel engine with a manual gearbox is the most fuel-efficient engine of the lot

The Hyundai Alcazar just got its first major refresh since launch in 2021.

Turbo-petrol variants start at Rs 14.99 lakh; diesel variants start at Rs 15.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India)

Gets the same engine options as before: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (160 PS, 253 Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (116 PS, 250 Nm).

The turbo-petrol with a 6-speed manual is the least efficient.

The automatic variants have a similar fuel efficiency for both engines.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift has been launched in India. Prices of the turbo-petrol variants start at Rs 14.99 lakh and the diesel variants start at Rs 15.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). This Alcazar comes with the same engine options as the pre-facelift model. However, with the launch, the Indian carmaker has revealed the claimed fuel efficiency figures of all its powertrain options. Let us take a look at these mileage figures:

Powertrain and Mileage Details

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Fuel Efficiency 17.5 kmpl, 18 kmpl 20.4 kmpl, 18.1 kmpl

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Among all the powertrain options, the diesel-manual is the most fuel-efficient, offering over 20 kmpl. The turbo-petrol with a 6-speed manual is the least frugal, with a claimed mileage of 17.5 kmpl. Both the turbo-petrol DCT and the diesel-automatic have similar fuel efficiency.

Do note that these fuel efficiency figures are ARAI-claimed (Automotive Research Association of India) and the real-life fuel economy is likely to vary based on the driving conditions and the driver.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: An Overview

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift has been launched at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and now features a design closely aligned with the updated Hyundai Creta. The front showcases a connected LED DRL setup with H-shaped elements and a grille inspired by the Creta. The rear includes connected LED tail lamps and a dual-tip exhaust.

Inside, the Alcazar facelift adopts a dashboard design similar to the Creta. It features a new navy blue and brown cabin theme and is available in a choice between 6 and 7 seats. It is equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and the digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, and 8-way power-adjustable front seats with 2-level memory settings (only for the driver). It also features wireless phone charging for both the front and rear passengers, a panoramic sunroof, and a foldable laptop tray with a cupholder in the second row.

Safety features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, and a 360-degree camera. The SUV also comes with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Price and Rivals

Prices of the turbo-petrol variants start at Rs 14.99 lakh and the diesel variants start at Rs 15.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The variant-wise price list is expected to be revealed soon.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift rivals the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the 6/7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700. Additionally, it can be considered a rival to MPVs such as the Kia Carens and Toyota Innova Crysta.

What do you think about the claimed fuel-efficiency figures of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar? Tell us in the comments below.

