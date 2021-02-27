You Can Drive Home Renault’s Sub-4m SUV From This Date Onwards

Published On Feb 27, 2021 10:48 AM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

The Kiger takes on the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite and Maruti Vitara Brezza

Renault launched the Kiger on February 15.

Test drives commenced in a few days following the launch.

The Kiger gets two petrol engines: 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol.

Features on offer include auto climate control, a touchscreen unit, and digital instrument cluster.

It is priced from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The sub-4m SUV segment recently got its most affordable member in the form of the Renault Kiger . While test drives of the SUV had begun from mid-February, Renault has announced that customer deliveries will commence from March 3.

Renault’s Kiger is a petrol-only model available in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. The engine options are as follows:

Engine 1.0-litre naturally aspirated 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol Power 72PS 100PS Torque 96Nm 160Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/ CVT

Here’s a look at the variant-wise powertrain options that are on offer:

1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed MT- RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ.

1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 5-speed AMT- RXL, RXT, and RXZ.

1.0-litre turbo-petrol with 5-speed MT- RXL, RXT, and RXZ.

1.0-litre turbo-petrol with CVT automatic- RXT and RXZ.

In terms of features, the SUV comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, optional wireless charger and Philips air purifier, push button start/stop, auto climate control, and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Safety kit includes up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. You can even add more bling to it by opting for either individual accessory items or any of the five accessory packs .

The Kiger is priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Renault also offers the dual-tone option across the range for which you'll have to pay an additional amount of Rs 17,000 over the corresponding variant. It goes up against the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue , Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Kia Sonet.