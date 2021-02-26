Here’s How Much You Need To Pay For The 5 Accessory Packs Of The Renault Kiger
The five accessory packs give customers the choice of adding a touch of personalisation to their SUV
We recently brought to you the complete individual accessory list along with the pricing that is available for the Renault Kiger. However, if you prefer customised merchandise instead, the carmaker is also offering five accessory packs for the SUV. Here’s a look at what they encompass along with the individual price of each item and pack:
Essential Pack
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Car cover
|
Rs 1,900
|
Carpet mat
|
Rs 1,750
|
Mud flap
|
Rs 750
|
Bumper corner protector
|
Rs 1,524
|
Total
|
Rs 5,924
This pack covers all the basic essentials that you would wish to pick for your SUV from the accessory list.
Smart Pack
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Front parking sensor
|
Rs 2,489
|
Trunk light
|
Rs 2,220
|
Armrest console organiser
|
Rs 790
|
3D floor mats
|
Rs 3,490
|
Mud flap
|
Rs 750
|
Total
|
Rs 9,739
In the Smart pack, you get some useful accessory items such as front parking sensors and armrest console organiser while covering the basics with floor mats and mud flaps.
Attractive Pack
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Front grille chrome liner
|
Rs 980
|
Front bumper chrome
|
Rs 780
|
DRL chrome
|
Rs 1,280
|
Front grille chrome garnish
|
Rs 1,600
|
Window frame kit
|
Rs 1,900
|
ORVM chrome
|
Rs 620
|
C-pillar garnish
|
Rs 1,200
|
Tailgate chrome
|
Rs 1,800
|
Carpet mat
|
Rs 1,750
|
Total
|
Rs 11,910
As the name suggests, the Attractive pack majorly consists of accessory products that will help the Kiger stand out, like with chrome garnishes and detailing for different body parts of the SUV.
SUV Pack
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Front skid plate
|
Rs 2,200
|
Rear trunk cladding
|
Rs 2,000
|
Door scuttles
|
Rs 630
|
Body side cladding
|
Rs 4,690
|
Carpet mat
|
Rs 1,750
|
Mud flap
|
Rs 750
|
Total
|
Rs 12,020
The SUV pack puts together all the accessories one would require to make their SUV appear more rugged. While it does get common items such as mud flaps and carpet mat, body side cladding and rear trunk cladding are some of the unique offerings of this pack.
Smart+ Pack
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Wireless charger
|
Rs 4,500
|
Air purifier (Philips unit)
|
Rs 15,726
|
Ambient lighting
|
Rs 3,200
|
Puddle lamp
|
Rs 5,040
|
Front parking sensor
|
Rs 2,489
|
Trunk light
|
Rs 2,220
|
Armrest console organiser
|
Rs 790
|
3D floor mats
|
Rs 3,490
|
Mud flap
|
Rs 750
|
Total
|
Rs 38,205
The Smart+ pack is the one that stands out in the list as it offers multiple useful and convenient features including wireless charger and an air purifier. This kit is similar to the Nissan Magnite’s Tech pack not only in terms of its pricing but also with respect to what it offers. The Kiger’s Smart+ pack is cheaper than the Magnite’s Tech pack by just Rs 493.
Renault has equipped the Kiger with two engines: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm). You can have the former with either a 5-speed MT or an AMT gearbox while the turbocharged engine comes paired to either a 5-speed MT or CVT.
The Kiger has set foot in one of the most populated SUV segments that has models such as the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, and Ford EcoSport. Renault has priced its sub-4m SUV between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
