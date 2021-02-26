Modified On Feb 26, 2021 06:19 PM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

The five accessory packs give customers the choice of adding a touch of personalisation to their SUV

We recently brought to you the complete individual accessory list along with the pricing that is available for the Renault Kiger . However, if you prefer customised merchandise instead, the carmaker is also offering five accessory packs for the SUV. Here’s a look at what they encompass along with the individual price of each item and pack:

Essential Pack

Accessory Item Price Car cover Rs 1,900 Carpet mat Rs 1,750 Mud flap Rs 750 Bumper corner protector Rs 1,524 Total Rs 5,924

This pack covers all the basic essentials that you would wish to pick for your SUV from the accessory list.

Smart Pack

Accessory Item Price Front parking sensor Rs 2,489 Trunk light Rs 2,220 Armrest console organiser Rs 790 3D floor mats Rs 3,490 Mud flap Rs 750 Total Rs 9,739

In the Smart pack, you get some useful accessory items such as front parking sensors and armrest console organiser while covering the basics with floor mats and mud flaps.

Attractive Pack









Accessory Item Price Front grille chrome liner Rs 980 Front bumper chrome Rs 780 DRL chrome Rs 1,280 Front grille chrome garnish Rs 1,600 Window frame kit Rs 1,900 ORVM chrome Rs 620 C-pillar garnish Rs 1,200 Tailgate chrome Rs 1,800 Carpet mat Rs 1,750 Total Rs 11,910

As the name suggests, the Attractive pack majorly consists of accessory products that will help the Kiger stand out, like with chrome garnishes and detailing for different body parts of the SUV.

SUV Pack

Accessory Item Price Front skid plate Rs 2,200 Rear trunk cladding Rs 2,000 Door scuttles Rs 630 Body side cladding Rs 4,690 Carpet mat Rs 1,750 Mud flap Rs 750 Total Rs 12,020

The SUV pack puts together all the accessories one would require to make their SUV appear more rugged. While it does get common items such as mud flaps and carpet mat, body side cladding and rear trunk cladding are some of the unique offerings of this pack.

Smart+ Pack

Accessory Item Price Wireless charger Rs 4,500 Air purifier (Philips unit) Rs 15,726 Ambient lighting Rs 3,200 Puddle lamp Rs 5,040 Front parking sensor Rs 2,489 Trunk light Rs 2,220 Armrest console organiser Rs 790 3D floor mats Rs 3,490 Mud flap Rs 750 Total Rs 38,205

The Smart+ pack is the one that stands out in the list as it offers multiple useful and convenient features including wireless charger and an air purifier. This kit is similar to the Nissan Magnite’s Tech pack not only in terms of its pricing but also with respect to what it offers. The Kiger’s Smart+ pack is cheaper than the Magnite’s Tech pack by just Rs 493.

Renault has equipped the Kiger with two engines: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm). You can have the former with either a 5-speed MT or an AMT gearbox while the turbocharged engine comes paired to either a 5-speed MT or CVT.

The Kiger has set foot in one of the most populated SUV segments that has models such as the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite , Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon , and Ford EcoSport. Renault has priced its sub-4m SUV between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read More on : Kiger AMT