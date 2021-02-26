  • Login / Register
Here’s How Much You Need To Pay For The 5 Accessory Packs Of The Renault Kiger

Modified On Feb 26, 2021 06:19 PM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

The five accessory packs give customers the choice of adding a touch of personalisation to their SUV

We recently brought to you the complete individual accessory list along with the pricing that is available for the Renault Kiger. However, if you prefer customised merchandise instead, the carmaker is also offering five accessory packs for the SUV. Here’s a look at what they encompass along with the individual price of each item and pack:

Essential Pack

Accessory Item

Price

Car cover

Rs 1,900

Carpet mat

Rs 1,750

Mud flap

Rs 750

Bumper corner protector

Rs 1,524

Total

Rs 5,924

This pack covers all the basic essentials that you would wish to pick for your SUV from the accessory list.

Smart Pack

Accessory Item

Price

Front parking sensor

Rs 2,489

Trunk light

Rs 2,220

Armrest console organiser

Rs 790

3D floor mats

Rs 3,490

Mud flap

Rs 750

Total

Rs 9,739

In the Smart pack, you get some useful accessory items such as front parking sensors and armrest console organiser while covering the basics with floor mats and mud flaps.

Attractive Pack

Accessory Item

Price

Front grille chrome liner

Rs 980

Front bumper chrome

Rs 780

DRL chrome

Rs 1,280

Front grille chrome garnish

Rs 1,600

Window frame kit

Rs 1,900

ORVM chrome

Rs 620

C-pillar garnish

Rs 1,200

Tailgate chrome

Rs 1,800

Carpet mat

Rs 1,750

Total

Rs 11,910

As the name suggests, the Attractive pack majorly consists of accessory products that will help the Kiger stand out, like with chrome garnishes and detailing for different body parts of the SUV.

SUV Pack

Accessory Item

Price

Front skid plate

Rs 2,200

Rear trunk cladding

Rs 2,000

Door scuttles

Rs 630

Body side cladding

Rs 4,690

Carpet mat

Rs 1,750

Mud flap

Rs 750

Total

Rs 12,020

The SUV pack puts together all the accessories one would require to make their SUV appear more rugged. While it does get common items such as mud flaps and carpet mat, body side cladding and rear trunk cladding are some of the unique offerings of this pack.

Smart+ Pack

Accessory Item

Price

Wireless charger

Rs 4,500

Air purifier (Philips unit)

Rs 15,726

Ambient lighting

Rs 3,200

Puddle lamp

Rs 5,040

Front parking sensor

Rs 2,489

Trunk light

Rs 2,220

Armrest console organiser

Rs 790

3D floor mats

Rs 3,490

Mud flap

Rs 750

Total

Rs 38,205

The Smart+ pack is the one that stands out in the list as it offers multiple useful and convenient features including wireless charger and an air purifier. This kit is similar to the Nissan Magnite’s Tech pack not only in terms of its pricing but also with respect to what it offers. The Kiger’s Smart+ pack is cheaper than the Magnite’s Tech pack by just Rs 493.

Renault has equipped the Kiger with two engines: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm). You can have the former with either a 5-speed MT or an AMT gearbox while the turbocharged engine comes paired to either a 5-speed MT or CVT.

The Kiger has set foot in one of the most populated SUV segments that has models such as the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, and Ford EcoSport. Renault has priced its sub-4m SUV between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

