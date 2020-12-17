Modified On Dec 17, 2020 04:13 PM By Tarun for Maruti Vitara Brezza

The sub-4-metre SUV segment is the most popular right now, with back-to-back new launches. This year, we saw the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Toyota Urban Cruiser entering the market. We’ll be seeing more launches in the coming months. Right now, we have the Kia Sonet at the top, followed by the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza. If you are looking for a sub-4-metre SUV, check out the offers available on select models until December 31, 2020.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Benefits Up to Rs 6,000 Additional Offers - Total Rs 41,000

The Vitara Brezza is offered with a maximum savings of up to Rs 41,000.

You can avail a cash discount of flat Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and corporate benefits of up to Rs 6,000.

The Brezza is currently available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine only with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

The Vitara Brezza is priced from Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Mahindra XUV300

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Benefits Rs 5,000 Additional Offers Rs 5,000 Total Up To Rs 45,000

Mahindra XUV300 is offered with the heaviest discounts and offers in the segment. You can avail maximum benefits of up to Rs 45,000.

You stand to save more with the diesel variants of the XUV300, with up to Rs 10,000 cash discount and accessories worth Rs 5,000.

With the petrol variants, you only get the exchange bonus and corporate benefits.

Also, if you are going for the W6 diesel trim, you get a flat Rs 10,000 cash discount and free accessories worth Rs 5,000. The top-end W8 trim only gets a lower cash discount of Rs 6,550.

Prices of the XUV300 range from Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata Nexon

Offers Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Benefits - Additional Offers - Total Rs 15,000

Tata Nexon offers the least savings in its segment this month, totalling up to Rs 15,000 only.

No cash discount, corporate benefits or additional benefits available with Nexon. Instead, you only get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The exchange bonus can only be availed if you are exchanging your old car for the new Nexon.

The Nexon is priced between Rs 6.95 lakh and Rs 12.70 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Offers Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Benefits Rs 5,000 Additional Offers - Total Up To Rs 20,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser is a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, carrying the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and transmission options. It does get a slightly different front fascia to distinguish it from the Brezza.

It is available with benefits of up to Rs 20,000. You can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Prices of the Urban Cruiser commence at Rs 8.40 lakh and go up to Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its top-end variant is cheaper than that of the Vitara Brezza by Rs 10,000, but the latter is available with better discounts.

Final Takeaway

Maruti Vitara Brezza and Mahindra XUV300 offer the highest discounts in this segment while the Tata Nexon offers the least savings this month. The relatively newer offerings like the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Hyundai Venue offer no discounts and benefits for now as their demand remains high at regular prices.

