Modified On Dec 22, 2020 03:17 PM By Tarun for Maruti Ciaz

Volkswagen Vento offers the highest discounts and offers for the month

The compact sedan segment underwent a lot of changes and updates in 2020. Hyundai launched the facelifted Verna with new engines, Honda introduced the fifth-gen City, and Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento got their exciting new TSI engines. Maruti Ciaz also saw a change as it lost its diesel engine. The Honda City continues to be the best selling sedan of the segment, followed by the Ciaz and the Verna. If you are planning to buy any of these sedans, check out the offers and discounts available on select models right now.

Honda City

Offers Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Corporate Benefits - Additional Offers - Total Rs 30,000

With the new Honda City, you will only get an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

There are no cash discounts and corporate benefits available with the new City.

The fourth-generation City is still available with the petrol engine and might be available with more discounts but those will differ for every dealership.

Prices of the new Honda City start from Rs 10.90 lakh and go up to Rs 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Toyota Yaris

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Benefits Rs 20,000 Additional Offers - Total Rs 60,000

Toyota Yaris is among the least popular sedans in the segment, from a sales perspective.

It is available with cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate benefits totalling up to Rs 60,000.

The Yaris gets a 1.5 Litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and the choice of a CVT automatic.

The Yaris is priced from Rs 8.86 lakh to Rs 14.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Benefits Rs 11,000 Additional Offers - Total Up to Rs 61,000

Maruti Ciaz is available with maximum discounts of up to Rs 61,000. Since it is one of the most affordable sedans in the segment, such heavy discounts further improve its value-for-money proposition.

Ciaz is available with cash discounts of up to Rs 30,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 11,000.

Prices for the Ciaz range between Rs 8.31 lakh and to Rs 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Skoda Rapid

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Benefits Rs 15,000 Additional Offers Total Up to Rs 90,000

There is no offer available on the entry-level Rapid Rider Plus variant for December 2020.

The offers listed above are applicable to all other variants of the Rapid. The list includes Style, Ambition, Onyx and Monte Carlo variants.

You can avail a bonus of Rs 50,000, exchange benefit of up to Rs 25,000 and corporate discounts of Rs 15,000.

Maximum savings available with the Rapid tally up to Rs 90,000.

Skoda is offering a standard 4-year maintenance plan at a special price of Rs 30,000, for all the variants of the Rapid.

Its 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol unit makes 110PS and is offered with the choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

Skoda Rapid has the most affordable entry variant in this segment, priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its starting price is the lowest in the segment.

Volkswagen Vento

Offers Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Benefits Rs 80,000 Additional Offers Rs 15,000 Total Up to Rs 1.2 Lakh

Volkswagen is offering the most savings in this segment for December 2020 with savings of up to Rs 1.2 lakh for the Vento, depending on the variant that you choose.

There is no cash discount on offer but you can avail an exchange bonus, loyalty bonus and corporate benefits worth Rs 80,000.

The Vento Trendline and Comfortline variants are not available with any discounts and offers.

For the Highline variants, you can only avail an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

The top-spec Highline Plus variants are available with all the above-mentioned discounts.

It shares the same powertrain options as the Rapid.

The Vento is priced starting from Rs 8.93 lakh up to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Final Takeaway

Currently, the Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid are offered with the highest discounts and offers. You can save a lot with these cars since they are priced considerably cheaper than the Honda City and the Hyundai Verna. Even the Maruti Ciaz gets attractive benefits for December 2020. The least that you can save is with the fifth-gen Honda City while the Hyundai Verna is offered with no offers and benefits for the year-end.

