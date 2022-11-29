Modified On Nov 29, 2022 04:06 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV400 EV

This is a product of a collaboration between Pratap Bose and Rimzim Dadu

The special edition focuses more on the EV’s interior appearance.

It also has some noticeable changes to its exterior.

Only one unit of this edition has been developed.

It will be put up for auction from December 10.

While we have been eagerly waiting for the launch of the XUV400, Mahindra has showcased a one-of-one special edition of the electric SUV at season six of the Tech Fashion Tour. This special edition comes from the collaboration between Mahindra’s chief design officer Pratap Bose and fashion designer Rimzim Dadu.

What’s Different

Its interior gets a new upholstery designed by Rimzim Dadu comprising black leather upholstery for the seats with copper stitching, a dash of blue inserts, a duffle bag, side bags and blue steel wire cushions in the back and ‘Rimzim Dadu X Bose’ branding all-around. The exterior gets the same branding on the C-pillar and it also gets a blue outline around the ‘Twin Peaks’ logo.

Can You Buy It?

Well, yes and no. Since only one unit has been made, it will not go on sale like other special editions of a car. Instead, it will be put on auction from December 10 to December 14. To participate in the auction you’ll have to pay a deposit amount of Rs 10,000 and the bidding amount will be over Rs 25 lakh. The proceeds will go towards upholding the four winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Championship Awards 2022.

Performance and Features

There are no mechanical or feature upgrades in the special edition XUV400. The EV gets a 39.4kWh battery pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 456km. It will be equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen information display, a single-pane sunroof, six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and a rear-view camera.

Price and Rivals

While XUV400’s prices haven’t been announced yet, we expect its asking price to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Once launched, it will be a rival to the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max, while being an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric.