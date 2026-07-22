Wondering How Much The 2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Could Cost? Here’s Our Detailed Estimate

Maruti is all set to launch the new Brezza tomorrow, with a refreshed exterior, new features and even a more powerful turbo-petrol engine. One of the brand’s most popular products in India, this will be the second-generation SUV’s first major update to keep it fresh amongst newer rivals. While most of the Brezza’s changes have already been leaked, all that is left to know is the pricing, for which here is our guesstimate of how much it could set you back:

2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift: Expected Pricelist

Maruti is expected to offer the Brezza 4 broad variants: LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI Plus. In addition to the 1.5-litre petrol engine of the current car, leaks have now surfaced, which confirm the addition of a new turbo-petrol powertrain, which is likely to be the same 1-litre unit as the Fronx. For a closer look at the base LXI version, check out this story with the detailed leaked specifications.

With this smaller engine, the SUV will be able to qualify for a lower GST slab, which could make its prices significantly more competitive than the current version. Given this fact, here is what we expect its pricing to be like:

Variant NA Petrol NA Petrol with CNG Turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid MT AT MT MT LXI Rs 8.49 lakh - Rs 9.40 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh VXI Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 10.85 lakh Rs 10.40 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh ZXI Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 11.60 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh ZXI Plus Rs 11.80 lakh Rs 13.40 lakh - Rs 10.99 lakh

All prices expected ex-showroom

For reference, the current Brezza is priced from Rs 8.28 lakh to Rs 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Features & Safety

From the details confirmed from leaks so far, we know that the new Brezza will see a few additions to its feature list such as ventilated seats, ambient lighting and a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other features that could be carried over from the current car include automatic climate control, single-pane sunroof, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control and connected car technology.

For safety, it will see the addition of front parking sensors, while retaining equipment like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), ISOFIX child seat anchors, reverse parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain Options

The new Brezza is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options as the existing car, although its CNG version is likely to feature an underbody dual-cylinder setup as seen on the Victoris. It will be available with a new turbo-petrol engine too. Here are the expected specifications of the new Brezza:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid Power 103 PS 88 PS 100 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 148 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/6-speed MT/6-speed AT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

Notably, the leaked images also showcase a 6-speed manual gearbox, although it is not known if this will be offered exclusively, and with which engine.

Rivals

The Brezza goes up against subcompact SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

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