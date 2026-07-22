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    Wondering How Much The 2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Could Cost? Here’s Our Detailed Estimate

    Catering to a budget-conscious and frugal buyer base, you can expect the new Brezza to have competitive pricing

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 22, 2026 17:02 IST
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    Published OnJul 22, 2026 17:02 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 22, 2026 17:02 IST
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    Maruti Brezza

    Maruti is all set to launch the new Brezza tomorrow, with a refreshed exterior, new features and even a more powerful turbo-petrol engine. One of the brand’s most popular products in India, this will be the second-generation SUV’s first major update to keep it fresh amongst newer rivals. While most of the Brezza’s changes have already been leaked, all that is left to know is the pricing, for which here is our guesstimate of how much it could set you back: 

    2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift: Expected Pricelist

    Maruti is expected to offer the Brezza 4 broad variants: LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI Plus. In addition to the 1.5-litre petrol engine of the current car, leaks have now surfaced, which confirm the addition of a new turbo-petrol powertrain, which is likely to be the same 1-litre unit as the Fronx. For a closer look at the base LXI version, check out this story with the detailed leaked specifications.

    With this smaller engine, the SUV will be able to qualify for a lower GST slab, which could make its prices significantly more competitive than the current version. Given this fact, here is what we expect its pricing to be like:

    Variant

    NA Petrol

    NA Petrol with CNG

    Turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid

    MT

    AT

    MT

    MT

    LXI

    Rs 8.49 lakh

    -

    Rs 9.40 lakh

    Rs 7.99 lakh

    VXI

    Rs 9.49 lakh

    Rs 10.85 lakh

    Rs 10.40 lakh

    Rs 8.99 lakh

    ZXI

    Rs 10.69 lakh

    Rs 12.20 lakh

    Rs 11.60 lakh

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    ZXI Plus

    Rs 11.80 lakh

    Rs 13.40 lakh

    -

    Rs 10.99 lakh

    All prices expected ex-showroom

    For reference, the current Brezza is priced from Rs 8.28 lakh to Rs 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Features & Safety

    From the details confirmed from leaks so far, we know that the new Brezza will see a few additions to its feature list such as ventilated seats, ambient lighting and a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other features that could be carried over from the current car include automatic climate control, single-pane sunroof, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control and connected car technology.

    Maruti Brezza

    For safety, it will see the addition of front parking sensors, while retaining equipment like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), ISOFIX child seat anchors, reverse parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

    Powertrain Options

    The new Brezza is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options as the existing car, although its CNG version is likely to feature an underbody dual-cylinder setup as seen on the Victoris. It will be available with a new turbo-petrol engine too. Here are the expected specifications of the new Brezza:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid

    Power

    103 PS

    88 PS

    100 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    148 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    5-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    Maruti Brezza

    Notably, the leaked images also showcase a 6-speed manual gearbox, although it is not known if this will be offered exclusively, and with which engine.

    Rivals

    The Brezza goes up against subcompact SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.  

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    Wondering How Much The 2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Could Cost? Here’s Our Detailed Estimate
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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