VW Vento And Skoda Rapid Successors To Get A 150PS Turbo-Petrol Engine Option

The two will borrow the bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun compact SUVs

Skoda and VW to launch new compact sedans in late-2021 and early-2022 respectively.

Both will be petrol-only models with two turbocharged engines: 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI.

Expect the new-gen models of both sedans to feature an upmarket, well-loaded cabin with a large 10-inch touchscreen system and sunroof.

The Vento and Rapid successors will be priced at a premium over their current models.

Existing Vento and Rapid could be sold alongside for a while.

Volkswagen Group has already confirmed it will bring in the successors of the Skoda Rapid and VW Vento to India in late-2021 and early-2022 respectively. Both the sedans, which are said to be a step up in terms of size and features compared to the existing decade-old models, will not carry forward the current nameplate. The VW model is likely to be called the ‘Virtus’ while Rapid’s successor could sport the ‘Slavia’ moniker .

The highlight of these sedans would be the 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which would make them the most powerful models in the segment today. This engine in the Kushaq is rated at 150PS and 250Nm and comes mated to a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) or a standard 6-speed manual. We expect the higher variants of the sedans to be equipped with this unit while entry-level ones would get the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (110PS/175Nm). Transmission options with the smaller engine will be the same as Kushaq’s: a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter unit.

The new generation models of the VW and Skoda compact sedans will be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, akin to the upcoming Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun compact SUVs, which should make them more spacious than the existing models. For instance, the VW Virtus sold in the South American markets has an identical wheelbase as the Kushaq (2,651mm). Its wheelbase is longer than the existing Vento and even the last Jetta in India by 98mm and 18mm respectively.

Both models are likely to feature an upgraded equipment list that could include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (likely to be wireless), a full-digital driver’s display, a sunroof, and LED headlamps with LED DRLs while likely carrying forward features such as rain-sensing wipers and cruise control. Safety kit could consist of up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors.

We expect Volkswagen and Skoda to price the new-gen compact sedans at a premium over the current-gen Vento and Rapid priced from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.68 lakh and Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). They will continue to lock horns with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna , Honda City, and Toyota Yaris. The current-gen Vento and Rapid could continue to be sold alongside the new-gen models as more affordable offerings.

