Volkswagen Vento Successor To Be Launched In Q1 2022; Likely To Be Named ‘Virtus’

Modified On Mar 25, 2021 01:32 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Vento 2021

The upcoming successor is expected to be larger and pricier than the outgoing Vento

Volkswagen is bringing in a premium alternative to the Vento by Q1 2022.

The upcoming compact sedan could be named ‘Virtus’.

It will come with the 115PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that’s paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmission.

The bigger 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor could also be on the cards.

Prices will be higher than the Vento, falling in the 10 lakh to 15 lakh range.

Volkswagen is gearing up to bring a successor to the decade old ageing Vento. It is likely to be named ‘Virtus’ and will be launched towards the first quarter of 2022, which means almost a year from now.

The Virtus has already been spied testing in India a couple of times. It is already on sale in Brazil, where it made its global debut in late 2017, and we might get the same model, of course with some India-specific cosmetic upgrades. The Brazil-spec model, the car you see in the picture, is almost due for a facelift so the upcoming India-spec model might be the facelifted one. It will be based on the same platform as the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun compact SUVs.

Along with the platform, the 2022 Volkswagen compact sedan should share engines with the compact SUVs too. So a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 115PS and 175Nm will be on offer with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission. The bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit could also come onboard. This engine is rated at 150PS and 250Nm, paired to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic in the compact SUVs.

It is too early to talk about the feature list but the new sedan should be on par with the compact SUVs with features such as LED headlamps, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, up to 6 airbags and possibly a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The cabin will also receive a complete makeover, which is expected to look more premium and spacious than the Vento.

The upcoming Volkswagen Vento successor or the Virtus should be pricier than the Vento with prices ranging from around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. It will primarily compete with Skoda's upcoming Rapid successor and the fifth-generation Honda City. Other rivals will also include the Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris and the fourth-generation Honda City. VW could also choose to sell existing Vento for sometime as a more affordable alternative

