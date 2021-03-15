Skoda Rapid Successor To Be Pricier, Will Rival The New Honda City

Published On Mar 15, 2021 01:36 PM By Tarun for Skoda Rapid

The upcoming Skoda sedan could be sold alongside the Rapid, much like the fourth and fifth-generation Honda City

Skoda is planning a new compact sedan for India in 2021.

The new sedan will be a successor to the Rapid and demand a premium.

Expected to be sold alongside the Rapid.

The upcoming sedan expected to borrow the Rapid’s 110PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Kushaq could also be provided.

A new Skoda sedan, poised to be the Rapid’s successor, is in the works and likely to be launched this year itself. Skoda India’s Director of Sales and Marketing Zac Hollis has confirmed the new offering would be bigger than the Rapid and also come at a premium.

The upcoming sedan will be Skoda’s first offering in the compact sedan segment after almost a decade. Like the Creta-rivalling compact SUV, the Kushaq, it will be based on the new MQB A0 (IN) platform. The carmaker could call the sedan ‘Slavia’, a name trademarked only last year.

Currently, the Rapid retails from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new sedan is expected to retail at a premium, anywhere between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh. We reckon Skoda will have the Rapid on sale alongside its successor, at least for a while. The same had happened with the fifth-gen Honda City, which was launched with the fourth-gen still on sale.

The new City -- equipped with more features, a diesel engine, and a more spacious cabin -- starts off at a higher price. If you can’t stretch your budget as much but still want the ‘Honda City’ nameplate, you can go for the fourth-gen model.

The new Skoda sedan is expected to borrow the Rapid’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that pushes out 110PS and 175Nm, paired with 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. It could also get the Kushaq’s 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Once launched, it will continue to rival other compact sedans like the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, and Toyota Yaris. However, its prime competitors will be the fifth-generation Honda City and the upcoming Volkswagen sedan (the Vento’s successor and a more premium alternative).

