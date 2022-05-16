English | हिंदी

Volkswagen Virtus’ Test Mule Spotted. Can You Guess What’s Different?

Modified On May 16, 2022 11:14 AM By Rohit for Volkswagen Virtus

The model spotted was the export-spec version of the sedan as it had the ‘left-hand-drive’ sticker and bigger alloy wheels

Volkswagen Virtus

  • It had 17-inch alloy wheels compared to the 16-inch units on the India-spec model.

  • The 16-inch wheels are better suited to deal with bad tarmac in India.

  • Volkswagen will launch the India-spec sedan on June 9.

  • To be offered with two turbo-petrol engines, with both manual and automatic options.

  • Expected to be priced from Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Volkswagen’s India lineup will soon be getting a new member in the form of the Virtus. Ahead of its launch on June 9, the Virtus has already reached some dealerships. And we have now spotted the sedan on test, though this one was the export-spec model.

Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus

There are two reasons why we say this: it had the ‘left-hand-drive’ sticker on its front and rear profiles, and was riding on bigger 17-inch alloy wheels. For reference, Volkswagen has equipped the India-spec sedan with 16-inch units which are well-suited for our infamous bad roads. While the India-spec Virtus, with its higher ground clearance, stance, and 16-inch wheels, tackles improper roads and patches, the bigger wheel size means the sedan looks its part.

These factors aside, it had the same LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, fog lamps, and LED taillights with smoked effect. It is likely to get a similar cabin theme and features list as seen on the India-spec model. This includes auto AC with rear AC vents, a 10-inch touchscreen, and push-button start/stop.

Volkswagen has provided the India-spec model with two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115PS/178Nm) and the other a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (150PS/250Nm). While a 6-speed MT is standard with both, the former gets an optional 6-speed AT whereas the latter comes with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission).

Volkswagen Virtus

The Virtus is the second model from VW to be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform and is expected to be priced from Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will fend off competition from the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna.

Rohit
1 comment
1
r
ramdeep singh
May 16, 2022 10:50:59 AM

Milage per letter kini hovegi and boot space ki ho skda h ground clearance kini h

