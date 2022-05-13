Published On May 13, 2022 01:16 PM By CarDekho

The camp offers a free of cost 40-point car check up at 120 touchpoints across the country

Volkswagen has announced a month-long summer camp lasting till June 15. As part of the camp, the German marque will offer a 40-point scrutiny of each customer's vehicle, in order to evaluate the condition of their car and attend to any immediate work that’s needed. This campaign is being held across 120 Volkswagen touch points throughout India.

Customers will also have the option to avail various benefits on additional services offered by the carmaker, including extended warranty, service value package (SVP) and value added services (VAS).

Also Read: Volkswagen’s Virtus Reaches Dealerships Weeks Ahead Of Launch

Here’s the press release for more details:

In alignment with its ‘Accessible Service’ philosophy, Volkswagen India announces its Summer Campaign

–Customer-centricity is at the core of Brand Volkswagen: In alignment of the same we have introduced special Summer Campaign for our customers

–The Summer Campaign will include a holistic car care service that encompasses a complimentary 40-point vehicle check-up analyzing the health status of your vehicle and highlighting any pertinent areas that require immediate action

–Peace of mind ownership as the Brand announces attractive offers on its Extended Warranty (EW), Service Value Packages (SVP), Value Added Services (VAS); enabling a further affordable ownership experience for our customers

–Across the 120 Volkswagen service facilities in India, the Summer Campaign will be available until 15th June 2022

Mumbai – Customer-centricity and Accessible Service is at the core of Brand Volkswagen; in alignment of the same the Brand has introduced a special Summer Campaign across the 120 service facilities in India until 15th June 2022.

The Volkswagen Brand in India has been continuously working towards enhancing its service experience and offering an affordable cost-of-ownership program for customers. In this endeavor, the brand has made efforts by rationalizing its service and maintenance costs in addition to part prices. Adding to the convenience of customers, we have opened regional parts distribution centres that are committed to meet the requirements of the Volkswagen service network across the country.

In line with the service efforts, the Summer Campaign initiative offers a complimentary 40-point vehicle check-up analyzing the health status of your vehicle and highlighting any pertinent areas that require immediate action. It is supported with attractive offers and benefits on Extended Warranty (EW), Service Value Package (SVP) and Value Added Services (VAS) that provide an affordable ownership experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen, our priority is to provide affordable and hassle-free ownership experience to our customers. With the ongoing summer season, it is advisable to conduct a vehicle health check-up for smooth and comfortable drive journeys. For the safety of the occupants, we are offering a 40-point vehicle health monitoring that allows our customers to focus on their driving experience.”

In addition, as part of the service enhancement efforts, the Brand also offers doorstep services through Volkswagen Mobile Service Unit (MSU) and Volkswagen Assistance, along with Express Service available in major metro cities. For a more transparent process, Volkswagen India has also introduced the facilities of Service Cam and Service Cost calculator that provide customers with the repairs and maintenance required and the estimated costs. Further, customers can also book their service appointment online, along with purchasing loyalty products and maintenance packages through the Volkswagen India website.