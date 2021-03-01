Volkswagen Virtus Spied In India; Could Be A Successor To The Vento

Published On Mar 01, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Volkswagen Virtus

It will be the first completely new Volkswagen compact sedan since the Vento’s launch 10 years ago

The LHD (left-hand drive) Brazil-spec Volkswagen Virtus has been spied in India with minimum camouflage.

The spied mule is likely being used for component testing.

Its underpinnings and components will help in the development of the upcoming replacement for the Vento.

The new sedan will get a lot of upgrades over the current Vento, but might use the same 110PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Volkswagen is gearing up for two new launches this year: the Taigun compact SUV and the facelifted 2021 Tiguan. Another big development from the German brand could be a successor to the Vento sedan. The Vento nameplate is almost a decade old and has not received any major cosmetic or feature update since launch.

The Volkswagen Virtus, a compact sedan offered in other markets like Brazil, has been spied testing in India. The test mule is a LHD car and is likely being used for component testing to help develop the Vento’s replacement. Its MQB-A0 underpinning is not so different from the Indian version of this platform. Furthermore, the Vento’s successor could take styling cues from the Virtus.

The new sedan will be equipped with more features in order to keep up with the competition. The Brazil-spec Volkswagen Virtus comes with a different dashboard layout (compared to the current Vento), a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, LED headlamps, a fully digital instrument cluster and more. The Vento’s replacement could also expand the safety features list.

The new Volkswagen sedan is likely to come with the same engine and transmission options as the current Vento. Currently, it comes with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is good for 110PS of power and 175Nm of peak torque, paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter. The Taigun’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine could also be on the cards.

Currently, the Vento retails from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.68 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the replacement to demand a decent premium for all the upgrades. On the other hand, Skoda is also readying a replacement for the equally dated Rapid nameplate. The new Volkswagen sedan will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz.

