Volkswagen Unveils Taigun’s Interior, Looks Quite Premium

Modified On Apr 13, 2021 02:58 PM By Dhruv for Volkswagen Taigun

The upcoming Volkswagen SUV was revealed almost two weeks ago, but its interior was kept under the wraps at that time

The interior uses shades of black, grey, and silver.

More colour options for the interior could be offered.

It borrows the Kushaq’s Touchscreen, while the digital driver display is an addition over the Skoda SUV.

Connected car technology, a sunroof, wireless charging will all be part of the package.

Safety features include six airbags and ESP.

It will launch after the Skoda Kushaq.

It is expected to retail between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17.50 lakh.

German carmaker Volkswagen has unveiled the Taigun’s interior via a rendered image. The SUV is expected to launch in the coming months and will fight it out against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and Skoda Kushaq.

In typical Volkswagen fashion, the interior looks classy and understated while still being modern and up-to-date, thanks to the digital instrument cluster, which the Kushaq doesn’t have. The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre is the same size as that of the Skoda SUV.

Unlike the Kushaq, the steering wheel in the Taigun is a three-spoke one similar to other Volkswagen Group cars. The chunky automatic shifter in the middle and the climate control unit have been lifted from the Kushaq. The latter can be operated using a feather-touch sliding panel. The flat-bottom steering wheel will be standard across all variants and there will be a GT Line trim that will offer red stitching, a red theme for the instrument cluster and red ambient lighting.

As is apparent from the picture, the Taigun’s interior features shades of grey, silver and black. However, Volkswagen tells us there would be more colour options on offer. These could be based on the SUV’s exterior paint options, like the concept showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

Volkswagen will offer various up-to-the-minute features, including connected car technology, ventilated seats, a sunroof, and a wireless phone charger similar to the one in the Kushaq. Safety features will include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats.

Underneath the bonnet, the Volkswagen Taigun will be provided with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. Both can be mated to 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions. The smaller engine will be paired with a 6-speed torque converter, whereas the larger motor will use a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch) like the Kushaq.

The Taigun is expected to retail between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17.50 lakh. We have done an in-depth story of how the SUV looks on the outside, which you can check out here.