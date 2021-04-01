Volkswagen Taigun: First Look

Modified On Apr 01, 2021 09:03 AM By Arun for Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen’s small SUV makes familiarly German promises of solid build, potent engines and just enough gizmos.

Volkswagen’s Taigun completes the quartet the German marquee promised last year, alongside the Tiguan AllSpace, Tiguan, and the T-Roc. It also becomes a stepping stone into the ‘SUVW’ family. The carmaker let us take a sneak peek at the Taigun. Did it make a solid first impression?

Exterior

Words like ‘compact’, ‘classy’, and ‘sombre’ are likely to be used more than ‘dominating’, ‘imposing’, or bold’. Volkswagen’s Taigun isn’t a huge SUV. While we do not have official numbers on the dimensions, we’ve been told just a few millimetres separate it from its cousin, the Skoda Kushaq. The 2651mm wheelbase remains identical, though. Overall, the Creta and Seltos have a size advantage right from the word go.

But, Volkswagen is hitting back hard in terms of style. The Taigun’s sophisticated non-dramatic demeanour has its own charm. It does look like a baby-Tiguan from the front, with the large grille and block-shaped LED projector headlamps. A chrome moustache of sorts - which Volkswagen says is exclusively for India - finds a place on the bumper.

In profile, the Taigun looks similar to the Kushaq. The two small SUVs share the doors and the sharp creases that run across their length. Differences are apparent in the smaller chrome ornament on the front fender and the flashier two-tone alloy wheels.

Fun fact: Volkswagen has retained the design of the Taigun concept’s alloy wheels for the production-spec car. The size, however, goes down from 19-inches to an India-friendly 17-inches.

From the rear, the Taigun gives off some serious retro vibes, courtesy the blacked-out tail lamps and the smooth LED lighting connecting the two. There’s some more chrome here to complement the front.

We like that the Taigun looks like a scaled-down SUV with an upright stance and squared-off edges. It has got the usual ‘SUV’ elements in place too, including faux skid plates on the bumpers and raised roof rails.

The keen-eyed must’ve noticed the ‘GT’ badging on the Taigun. Volkswagen intends to differentiate the GT Line from the regular variants using red brake callipers and badging on the grille, front fender, and tailgate.

Interior

The doors open with the heft you’d associate with a German. Step inside, and you’re greeted to a straightforward dashboard. Some might say it looks a tad old school, with the touchscreen integrated into the central portion of the dashboard. We’d have liked to see a free-standing touchscreen here (like the Kushaq’s) but Volkswagen has chosen to remain true to the concept.

Design highlights on the inside include a flat-bottom steering wheel which will be offered as standard across the range. A dark grey panel that splits the dashboard across the centre looks sweet too. We expected this panel to be colour-coordinated with the exterior shade, like we’ve seen in the concept.

Although quality level is par for the course, Volkswagen insists they would bump it up by the time it’s launched. Plastics are of the hard but durable variety. They don’t feel exceptional in any manner, nor do you get any soft-touch material anywhere on the dashboard. Along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, you get a soft leather-wrap on the doorpad’s elbow rests and the central armrest. However, the seats get a mix of fabric and leatherette upholstery.

In terms of space, the Taigun is cozy. Up front, there’s plenty of width and sufficient headroom. The rear seat can accommodate a six-footer with adequate knee room, headroom, and foot room. You could wish for more width, however. Accommodating a third passenger at the rear is a squeeze. While the lack of width is an obvious reason, the backrest is heavily contoured for occupants seated near the windows. This means the middle occupant has to make do with little support for the back (and a hard armrest as backrest!). The nearly flat floor does eke out some foot room for the middle occupant, though.

Volkswagen hasn’t officially shared the Taigun’s boot capacity but we expect it to be on par with the Kushaq’s 385-1405-litre boot. The rear-seat backrest features a handy 60:40 split too.

Features

Volkswagen has got the bases covered. Features include:

Keyless Entry

Push-button Start

Height-adjustable Driver’s Seat

Tilt-Telescopic Adjust Steering Wheel

Automatic Climate Control (Touch Panel)

Rear-AC Vents

Cruise Control

Wireless Charging

Highlights include a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (we must point out the UI is s-m-o-o-t-h!), ambient lighting, electric sunroof, and ventilated front seats. Exclusive to the Taigun is a fully digital instrument cluster. Do note that this display isn’t the same as that of the T-Roc or Tiguan, but a simpler version that has an equally crisp display without the configurability.

Our wishlist for the Taigun includes a panoramic sunroof (will make the cabin feel airier), a powered driver’s seat, and possibly a 360° camera — features that either the Creta or the Seltos provide.

Volkswagen is matching the Korean twins in terms of safety features, though. The top-spec Taigun gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Electronic stability control and dual airbags will be offered as standard across the range. Notably, Volkswagen claims the MQB-A0 IN platform is 30 percent stiffer than the PQ25 platform that the Polo, Vento, and Rapid are based on.

Engine and Transmissions

No surprises here. As planned, Volkswagen will be providing the Taigun with two turbocharged petrol engines.

Technical Specifications 1.0-litre TSI 1.5-litre TSI EVO Power 115PS 150PS Torque 175Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic 6-speed manual / 7-speed DSG automatic

A diesel engine would’ve been great. However, Volkswagen says diesels would fail to make a compelling case for themselves once emission norms get tighter in April 2023.

Compared to the Polo/Vento, the 1.0-litre TSi has been massaged to produce an extra 5 horsepower for the Taigun, whereas the 1.5-litre TSi EVO engine has been carried over unchanged from the T-Roc. The Taigun-Kushaq duo will be the first to offer cylinder deactivation tech*, ensuring better efficiency.

*under low engine load conditions, 2 cylinders are switched off automatically thereby reducing fuel consumption.

Worth Waiting For?

On the whole, the Taigun seems like a solid product. It looks classy, is well-built, promises fun turbo petrol engines, and has just enough creature comforts too. If that sounds like your wishlist, consider waiting. That said, Volkswagen will really be trying your patience. Don’t expect to bring one home before mid-August. Prices are expected to start around Rs 9 lakh and top out around Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom).