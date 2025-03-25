Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Engine And Colour Options Revealed Ahead Of Launch In April 2025

The German carmaker has also commenced pre-bookings of the sportier Tiguan ahead of its launch on April 14

It will come with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (204 PS/320 Nm).

Can get the same 7-speed DCT option as the standard version of the new-gen model.

It will come with 6 monotone colour options and no dual-tone option is expected to be offered.

The feature suite is yet to be revealed, but it can come with a 12.9-inch touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof.

Can get safety tech including 6 airbags, TPMS and ADAS.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

It was announced some time back that the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be launched on April 14, 2025 in its new-generation avatar. Now, official bookings of the sportier-looking version of the SUV have commenced and the carmaker has also revealed its engine and colour options. Here are all the details:

Engine Option

The Tiguan R-Line will come with the same 2-litre TSI engine that has the following specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Colour Options

The German carmaker has also revealed that the Tiguan R-Line will be available in six distinct hues, which are as follows:

Oryx White Mother Of Pearl Effect

Oyster Silver Metallic

Persimmon Red Metallic

Cipressiono Green Metallic

Nightshade Blue Metallic

Grenadilla Black Metallic

Expected Features And Safety

The international-spec Tiguan R-Line comes with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a fully digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and a heads-up display. It also gets ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats. All these features are expected to be available with the India-spec model too.

In terms of safety, it is expected to be equipped with at least 6 airbags, an electronic parking brake, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It could also get some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features, including forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Tiguan R-Line will be launched on April 14, 2025, with prices expected to commence from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the regular Tiguan, it will lock horns with the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross.

