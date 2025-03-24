Maharashtra Extends HSRP Deadline From March 31 To June 30, 2025

This is the third time the Maharashtra Transport Department has extended the deadline for installing HSRP on vehicles sold before April 2019

The Maharashtra Transport Department has extended the deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for the third time. When the HSRP was made mandatory for cars sold before April 2019, the transport department declared the first deadline as March 31, which was extended to April 30 and now has been extended a third time to June 30, 2025. In an official letter, the transport department has decided to increase the deadline a third time due to a lower turnaround of vehicles for the installation of HSRP than what was expected.

If you are looking to apply for an HSRP, here is an overview of the steps required to book an appointment for your vehicle.

How To Book An HSRP?

To book an appointment for an HSRP, residents of Maharashtra need to apply online. The transport department has grouped the RTOs around the state into three zones. One can visit this link and select the right zone from which your vehicle has been registered. After selecting the correct RTO, kindly provide the information that is needed and you can schedule an appointment at the closest vendor at a date and time of your choice.

Please note that the information, such as phone and vehicle number, submitted in the prior step must match the information that is present on your registration certificate. We have covered a step-by-step process on how to install a HSRP and you can check out our report here in case you have any doubts.

Price For Getting An HSRP

In a standard operating procedure (SOP), which was released early in March, the government issued the following cost for the fitment of an HSRP. Additionally, you can get the HSRP delivered at your home for an additional cost of Rs 125 for two-wheelers and Rs 250 for cars.

Vehicle Type Price (Exclusive of GST) Two Wheelers And Tractors Rs 450 Three Wheelers Rs 500 Light Motor Vehicles/ Passenger Cars Medium Commercial Vehicles/ Heavy Commercial Vehicles and Trailer/Combination Rs 745

Also Read: Top 8 Cars Under Rs 25 Lakh That Come With A Feature Loaded Base Variant

What is an HSRP?

High Security Registration Number Plate, or commonly known as HSRP, are tamper-proof number plates that have been made mandatory by the government of India. These plates are attached to the vehicle using special locks that cannot be reused once the number plate has been removed. These plates are etched with a code, making each HSRP unique. These plates, as stated by the government, were introduced to reduce vehicle-related crimes.

Do you have any further questions regarding the steps to acquire an HSRP? Let us know in the comments, and we will help you to the best of our abilities.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.