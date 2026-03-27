Volkswagen Taigun Facelift To Be UNVEILED On This Date

The next interesting update in the compact SUV space is scheduled from Volkswagen. The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift has been confirmed to debut on April 9. It is likely to be launched soon after its unveiling, within the second quarter of 2026. We have already seen the new Taigun’s test mules quite a few times, which suggest noticeable changes to the SUV’s design. It should also feature some upgraded equipment, albeit with the same mechanics under the hood. Here’s all you can expect out of the new Taigun:

What To Expect?

Exterior

At the front, the facelifted Taigun seems to adopt a sleeker design, drawing cues from its larger R-Line siblings, the Volkswagen Tiguan and Volkswagen Tayron. It will feature a redesigned fascia with slimmer, swept-back LED headlamps connected by a sleek light bar. The grille seems more restrained in size, while the overall shape trades the current model’s upright, boxy stance for a smoother, more rounded appearance. A reworked bumper, accented with piano black elements and a larger lower air intake, adds to the visual shift.

*Image used is of the old Taigun for your reference

In profile, the Taigun will largely retain its familiar silhouette, albeit with freshly designed 17-inch alloy wheel designs. Tall black roof rails and traditional pull-type door handles are retained from the outgoing version.

At the rear, the changes are more evolutionary than revolutionary. It has got updated detailing within the connected LED tail lamps, complemented by subtle revisions to the bumper design.

With this, the Taigun facelift should also bring some new colour options over its existing palette that currently offers eight hues: Wild Cherry Red, Rising Blue, Lava Blue, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel Grey (also offered in a matte finish), Deep Black and Candy White.

Interior

The Taigun facelift’s interior is expected to build on the current model rather than completely change it. The cabin will likely retain its clean, minimal design and possibly with a new premium dual-tone theme.

*Image used is of the old Taigun for your reference

The dashboard layout should remain similar, with a wide, horizontal design. However, it could look more modern with a larger instrument cluster and an updated touchscreen. The layout is expected to stay similar. In terms of materials, one can expect an upmarket feel. The seats are expected to remain comfortable and supportive, with leatherette upholstery. Both front and rear occupants should also get centre armrests with cupholders. We would really appreciate it if Volkswagen also adds rear sunshades too.

Features & Safety

The Taigun facelift is expected to add some new features as well. Some of them could be a panoramic sunroof, a rear seat massage function and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, as seen with the Kushaq. Besides, it could also have an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with an AI assistant. Other than this, it will carry forward its existing feature set, like a wireless phone charger, auto AC, ambient lighting, powered and ventilated front seats, a six-speaker audio system, and cruise control.

In terms of safety, the Taigun is expected to standardise more features like the new Kushaq as well. It is likely to have 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The chances of an advanced driver assistance (ADAS) suite or a 360-degree camera seem too slim.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the new Taigun will continue with the same turbo petrol engine options. However, as seen in the new Kushaq, the Taigun could also bring a new 8-speed automatic gearbox replacing its 6-speed unit.

Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT (Expected) 7-speed DCT Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm

Expected Price & Rivals

*DCT - dual clutch automatic transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The facelifted Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be priced from Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will put itself up against the Skoda Kushaq Facelift, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and the new Renault Duster.