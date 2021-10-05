Volkswagen Polo And Vento Matt Edition Launched In India, Priced From Rs 10 Lakh

Modified On Oct 05, 2021 06:04 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Polo

The limited-run model will only be available till the end of October

The Polo Matte Edition retails at Rs 10 lakh, Rs 25,000 more than the Highline Plus AT variant.

It gets a matte grey finish with gloss black inserts on the ORVMs, door handles, and spoiler.

There are no changes inside the cabin.

It is based on the top-spec GT variant, and it features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, dual front airbags, and electronic stability control.

It’s the first car in its segment to get a factory-fitted matte finish option.

Volkswagen India has launched the Matt Edition of the Polo and Vento with deliveries to commence immediately. They’re priced as follows:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Polo GT Matt Edition Rs 10 lakh Vento Highline AT Matt Edition Rs 11.94 lakh Vento Highline Plus AT Matt Edition Rs 13.34 lakh

The Polo’s Matt Edition is based on the top-spec GT TSI and is priced the same as well. The limited-edition model is only available till October (that too in limited numbers) and demands a Rs 25,000 premium over the Highline Plus AT variant. Meanwhile, the Vento Matt Edition can be based on either the top-spec Highline Plus trim or the Highline trim just below it. The above mentioned prices for the Vento Matt Edition are discounted by Rs 1.11 lakh as an introductory offer.

As the name suggests, the compact models are finished in matte grey with gloss black inserts on the ORVMs, door handles, rear bumper skirt, and spoiler. The ‘GT TSI’ badging of the Polo is also finished in the same colour, while the alloy wheels retain the brushed silver shade.

The cabin -- with a black-and-grey theme -- remains as is. Since the Polo Matt Edition is based on the GT TSI, it features ambient lights, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic AC. Passenger safety is covered by dual front airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and hill hold control. The Vento’s Highline option is equipped with cruise control, rain sensing wipers and a touchscreen infotainment system but the Highline Plus variant adds LED headlamps, front side airbags, and leatherette seat upholstery.

The Matt Editions get no mechanical changes, and are available with the 110PS/175Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol engine but only with the 6-speed automatic transmissions. There’s also a 76PS 1-litre MPI engine on offer for the Polo hatchback, paired with a 5-speed manual.

The Polo is priced from Rs 6.27 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It’s the first car in its segment to get a matte colour option. The VW hatch rivals the Hyundai i20 , Honda Jazz , Tata Altroz , Maruti Suzuki Baleno , and Toyota Glanza . Volkswagen’s Vento, meanwhile, has become the second car in its segment to offer a matte colour after its sibling, the Skoda Rapid. Its regular variants are priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Read More on : Volkswagen Polo on road price